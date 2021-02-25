Glue Laminated Timber Market 2021 Industry Size, Share, Trends, Competitor Strategy, Segmentation, Regional Growth, Top Manufacturers and Forecast Research

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the Global Glue Laminated Timber Market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global glue laminated timber market by application and by region

Market Highlights

The global glue laminated timber market is projected to witness significant growth throughout the forecast period. The market is expected to experience increased demand for products in the Asia-Pacific and Middle Eastern region on account of growing investments in residential and commercial construction & renovation activities. Increasing preference for green building solutions is also anticipated to augment market growth over the coming years.

Get free sample pdf @https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/7225

Asia-Pacific region, to see a gradual increase in the glue laminated timber market over the forecast period.

Based on region, the global glue laminated timber market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific region dominated the global market in 2017. Some of the factors responsible for the growing demand in this market are increasing governement & private investment in the construction sectos and rising standard of living across across emerging countries. Rapid urbanisation is expected to leave a positive impact on investments in the development of airports, public facilities, offices, commericals buildings, and the private housing industry. Asthetic appeal and sustainibility of the product is expected to boost further market growth over the foercast period.

Residential segment to occupy a dominant position in the overall glue laminated timber market

Based on application, the residential segment is expected to exhibit maximum growth rate from 2018 to 2023. Easy financing options and investments by private builders in premium residential projects is projected to propel demand for glue laminated products over the coming years. The commercial segment is also projected to experience high demand on account of the products extensive usage in domes, roofs, and columns & beams among others. Developments in the hospitality, healthcare, educations, and retail establishments across the world is projected to augment market demand over the coming years.

Browse Complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/glue-laminated-timber-market-7225

Key Players

Some of the prominent companies operating in the glue laminated timber market include Boise Cascade Co., Pfeifer Holz GmbH, Setra Group AB, Canfor Corporation, Calvert Company Inc., Binderholz GmbH., Mayr-Melnhof Holz Holding AG, Schilliger Holz AG, Structurlam, and Hasslacher Holding GmbH among others.

Table of Content

1 Executive Summary

2 Scope Of The Report

2.1 Market Definition

2.2 Scope Of The Study

2.2.1 Definition

2.2.2 Research Objective

2.2.3 Assumptions

2.2.4 Limitations

2.3 Research Process

2.3.1 Primary Research

2.3.2 Secondary Research

2.4 Market Size Estimation

2.5 Forecast Model

3 Market Landscape

3.1 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

3.1.1 Threat Of New Entrants

3.1.2 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.1.3 Threat Of Substitutes

3.1.4 Segment Rivalry

3.1.5 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

3.2 Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

4 Market Dynamics

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Market Opportunities

5 Global Glue Laminated Timber Market, By Application

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Residential

5.2.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.2.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

5.3 Commercial

5.3.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.3.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

5.4 Others

5.4.1 Market Estimates & Forecast, 2018-2023

5.4.2 Market Estimates & Forecast By Region, 2018-2023

………….

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact

Company Name: Market Research Future

Contact Person: Abhishek Sawant

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9312

Address: Market Research Future Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: https://www.marketresearchfuture.com