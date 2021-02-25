Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Sales Growth, Share Statistics, Market Insights Projection and Global Industry Analysis 2025

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Insight

Market Research Future (MRFR) believes that the anxiety disorder treatment market 2020 is on track to soar at a rate of 5.4% between 2019 and 2025 (evaluation period). We will provide COVID-19 impact analysis along with the coated abrasives market report, combined with all the extensive key developments in the market post the coronavirus disease outbreak.

Anxiety disorder is primarily characterized by uncurbed tension or worry related to daily events in an individual’s life. With the significant mount in the number of cases of anxiety disorders, the market growth has picked up immense speed in recent years. The most common reasons for the rising burden of anxiety disorders include genetics, exposure to highly stressful events, brain chemistry, traumatic life experiences and family background. Continuous development of different drugs for anxiety disorder treatment, in addition to the introduction of new devices and therapies that are highly efficient also add to the market strength. The increasingly favorable reimbursement schemes and policies across developed countries with respect to therapies and medications also benefit the anxiety disorder treatment industry.

Rising availability of a number of drugs and devices in the market also elevates business growth worldwide. For instance, Aloradine is a highly effective nasal spray-delivered agent that triggers the nasal chemoreceptors. This is followed by fast transmission of messages to the limbic system, hypothalamus and amygdala in the brain. This helps modulate the psychophysiological, neuroendocrine and brain autonomic responses, while bringing down anxiety as well as stress. The drug is generally self-administered, with the use of a low-cost, easy to use device. Apart from the soaring number of drugs as well as cognitive-behavioral therapies in the market, rise in education and support is playing a vital role in the surging awareness levels among people about the treatment of anxiety.

Scientists and researchers are striving to find biomarkers that could help categorize the anxiety disorder even more accurately. The data could facilitate the understanding of each drug’s response with respect to the disorder, which could ultimately encourage more efforts in terms of therapeutic researches in the future. Industry firms are constantly adopting strategies, like acquisitions, mergers, product innovation and partnerships to come up with advanced treatment options and also remain relevant in the competitive landscape. To cite an instance, in April 2020, Nunzia Pharmaceutical Corporation launched NUNZIA nutraceuticals for treating a broad range of autism-related anxiety disorders. The drug targets the anxiety in the hippocampus directly, thereby bolstering the overall function, considered to be the key reason for the affiliations as well as the compulsory disorders involved in anxiety disorders.

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Segmental Analysis

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market has been segmented into drug class and end-user.

The various drug classes listed in the report are SNRIs (serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors), SSRIs (selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors), pregabalin, TCAs (tricyclic antidepressants), benzodiazepines, buspirone, and more.

The key end-users in the anxiety disorder treatment industry include asylums, mental healthcare centers, hospitals, and others. The anxiety disorders treatment market size by application is primarily led by the hospital segment, out of all the end-users. This is the result of the expanding patient pool suffering from social anxiety disorder, along with the rising financial status of several healthcare settings. The soaring number of hospitals across different countries in the world, accompanied by the surge in government efforts for improving the healthcare industry also encourages segmental growth.

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Regional Study

Anxiety disorder market share analysis by MRFR lists a few primary regions, namely Europe, America, MEA or Middle East and Africa as well as APAC or Asia Pacific.

APAC is all set to demonstrate the fastest growth over the following period, thanks to the striking increase in anxiety disorder cases that include generalized anxiety disorder. The surging burden of a number of psychological disorders has fostered the need for effective diagnosis, therapies and drugs, especially across India and Japan. The significant increase in social anxiety disorder cases among the youth also induces significant market growth. The APAC market’s growth is further pushed by the advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the escalating awareness levels about the various treatment options available in the region.

Americas has clinched the top spot in the global market, in view of the burgeoning patient pool afflicted with anxiety disorder. This is the result of the rising prominence of sedentary and inactive lifestyle as well as stressful working environment among the mass in the US. The growing incidences of depression and anxiety disorders in the region, in addition to the favorable government norms and policies can also work in the favor of the American market during the conjectured period. Other factors promoting the market expansion in the region can be the rising availability of multiple branded formulations and the high awareness level among people about effective treatment options.

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Vendors

Top vendors active in the anxiety disorder treatment industry include Sanofi-Aventis (France), AstraZeneca PLC (UK), Johnson & Johnson (US), Merck & Co., Inc. (US), Eli Lilly and Company (US), Lundbeck A/S (Denmark), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Forest Laboratories, Inc. (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (US), to mention a few.

