Global Outdoor Umbrellas Market Research Report 2026

This report studies the Outdoor Umbrellas market, Outdoor Umbrellas is a folding canopy supported by wooden or metal ribs, which is usually mounted on a wooden, metal, or plastic pole. It is designed to protect a person against rain or sunlight.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Outdoor Umbrellas in China, including the following market information:

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

China Outdoor Umbrellas Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Outdoor Umbrellas Market 2019 (%)

The global Outdoor Umbrellas market was valued at 848.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1101.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period. While the Outdoor Umbrellas market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Outdoor Umbrellas manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Outdoor Umbrellas production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Centre Pole Umbrellas

Offset Pole Umbrellas

Wall Mounted Umbrellas

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Units)

China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Commercial

Residential

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Units)

Total China Outdoor Umbrellas Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Shelta

Revolvashade

GALE Pacific (Coolaroo)

MDT

Caravita

ZHENGTE

Made in the Shade

MakMax Australia

UltraShade Umbrellas

Tropicover

Flexshade

Skyspan Umbrellas

TUUCI