Global Silicon Nitride Market shows tremendous growth potential | Generate huge revenues until 2025

Market Overview

The major driver of the Global Silicon Nitride Market is the widespread use of silicon nitride in automobile engines and parts used in gas turbines. Another major factor driving the global silicon nitride market is the use of silicon nitride-based ceramics in the manufacturing of efficient and reliable power electronic components for hybrid and electric vehicles. The increasing inclination towards the use of electric and hybrid vehicles in line with the environmental laws is expected to fuel the demand for silicon nitride during the assessment period.

Market Segmentation

The global silicon nitride market has been segmented based on type, application, end-use industry, and region.

The sintered silicon nitride (SSN) type has a high density, which gives its better physical properties and therefore is used in demanding applications such as molten metal handling, industrial wear, metal forming along with the oil and gas, chemical, and process industries. SSN covers silicon nitride materials that are densified by pressure-less sintering in a nitrogen atmosphere at around 1750°C. Various sintering additives such as yttrium oxide, magnesium oxide, and aluminum oxide are used to enhance densification.

Among the various applications, the engine components segment is expected to grow at a significant CAGR during the review period. This is due to its use in the manufacturing of turbocharger rotor, the performance of which influences all the important engine parameters such as fuel economy, power, and emissions. Moreover, it is being used in the manufacturing of power electronic components used in hybrid and electric vehicles.

The high production and sale of lightweight and fuel-efficient automobiles across the globe due to the stringent regulations regarding the reduction of vehicular emission for environment protection make the automotive end-use industry, one of the leading segment.

Competitive Analysis

KYOCERA Corporation (Japan), CoorsTek (US), Morgan Advanced Materials (UK), 3M (US), UBE INDUSTRIES, LTD. (Japan), Denka Company Limited (Japan), AlzChem Group AG (Germany), Vesta Ceramics (US), CeramTec (Germany), TOSHIBA MATERIALS CO., LTD (Japan), Rogers Corporation (US), and Reade International Corp (US).

Request For Sample Report Here @

https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/8132

Regional Analysis

The global market has been studied for five regions, namely Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The largest share was held by the Asia-Pacific market in 2018 owing to the high demand for the product in major end-use industries such as automotive, medical, and electronics & semiconductors, among others. The increasing disposable income per capita and the changing lifestyle trends have resulted in high demand for electric and hybrid vehicles in the region. Additionally, the market is driven by the high geriatric population coupled with the increased number of surgical operations, including prosthetic hips, knee joints, and dental implants.

The North American and European markets are expected to witness healthy growths due to high production and sale of automobile components in the region. The US Environmental Protection Agency and the European Legislation regulating environmental laws to reduce the CO2 emission are propelling the demand for silicon nitride in the automotive and aerospace industries in these regions.

Industry News

4 February 2019: KYOCERA Corporation announced the acquisition of 100% shares of H.C. Starck Ceramics GmbH, a European advanced ceramics manufacturing and sales company.

21 January 2019: Denka Company Limited announced to invest USD 0.07 billion (JPY 8 billion) to increase the capacity of its thermally conductive materials to meet the growing demand for electric vehicles in the automotive industry worldwide.

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by products, services, technologies, applications, end users, and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Phone: +16468459312

Email: [email protected]

Read More Article :

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-methacrylic-ester-market-size-share-research-2016-business-opportunity-global-trend-future-growth-key-findings-and-forecast-to-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-single-walled-carbon-nanotube-swcnt-market-industry-analysis-and-forecast-2017-2023-by-derivative-by-application-by-end-use-industry-and-by-geography/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-methyl-cellulose-market-size-share-growth-trends-revenue-top-companies-regional-outlook-and-forecast-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-organic-matting-agent-market-technologies-services-data-analysis-latest-developments-business-benefits-and-regional-outlook-till-2023/

https://icrowdnewswire.com/2021/01/15/global-organic-peroxide-market-business-prospects-growth-opportunities-regional-analysis-statistics-and-forecast-to-2023/