Flexible & Semi-rigid Ureteroscopy Market Expected to Growth During the Forecast

Market Highlights

The flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is expected to witness tremendous growth owing to the rising prevalence of kidney cancer, kidney stone, and change in lifestyle. Other key factors such as the growing consumption of alcohol, change to sedentary lifestyle, increasing dehydration, and obesity are contributing towards the growth of the market.

According to the University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust, March 2016, the prevalence of renal stone treatment increased between 5 to 10% with a 75% increase in obese patients. However, factors such as high cost of ureteroscopy procedures are expected to hinder the market growth during the forecast period.

Segmentation

The global flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and end-user. The flexible and semi-rigid ureteroscopy market, by product, is categorized into flexible ureteroscopes, semi-rigid ureteroscopes, and rigid ureteroscopes.

Flexible ureteroscopes are further segmented into fiberoptic ureteroscopes and digital ureteroscopes. On the basis of application, the market is segmented into therapeutic applications and diagnostic applications.

Regional Analysis

The Americas leads the market owing to the increasing prevalence of urolithiasis, increasing research and development programs in flexible video-ureteroscopes, and growing healthcare expenditure.

