CAR T Cell Therapy Market Dynamics, Outlook And Segmentation

Global CAR T Cell Therapy Market Report 2020, Size, Share, Growth and Industry Analysis by Target Antigen (CD19, CD22 and others), Application (Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma and others) and Region – Forecast till 2025

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Analysis

The CAR T cell therapy market size is predicted to touch USD 8716.06 million at a 58.52% CAGR between 2019-2025, reveals the new Market Research Future (MRFR) report. CAR T cell therapy is amid the biggest breakthroughs and most promising treatment for cancer patients after chemotherapy. It is a form of immunotherapy where physicians gather immune cells from the patient, modify the same in the laboratory, and offer them the power to recognize as well as kill cancer cells easily, along with infusing the same back into that patient. These infused cells multiply and remain in the patient’s body as living drugs. Short treatment time is one of the key benefits of CAR T cell therapy.

Numerous factors are adding to the CAR T cell therapy market demand. Such factors, as revealed by the latest MRFR report, include an increasing number of cell therapy clinical studies, growing pharmaceutical industry, technological advances for reliable and advanced treatment for cancer, and rising incidence of cancer both in adults & children worldwide. Additional factors adding to the CAR T cell therapy market growth include increasing initiatives by the government to promote cell therapy research in cancer and improve health care infrastructure and increasing approvals of CAR T cell therapies.

On the contrary, high treatment costs and certain side effects that may cause CRS (cytokine release syndrome) and other forms of neurological problems, including delirium, hallucinations, coma, and seizures, are factors that may limit the CAR T cell therapy market growth over the forecast period.

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Segmentation

The Market Research Future’s CAR T cell therapy market report provides an inclusive segmental analysis of the CAR T cell therapy market on the basis of target antigen and application.

By target antigen, the CAR T cell therapy market has been segmented into CD22, CD19, & others. Among these, the CD19 target antigen segment will lead the market over the forecast period. It was valued USD 342.56 million in 2018.

By application, the CAR T cell therapy market is segmented into diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, acute lymphoblastic leukemia, and others. Of these, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma will have a major share in the market over the forecast period.

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Regional Analysis

By region, the global CAR T cell therapy market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, the US, China, and the Rest of the World. Of these, the US will dominate the market over the forecast period for the rapid development along with the launch of novel therapies by top industry players to treat cancer, and huge patient pool suffering from cancer.

The CAR T cell therapy market in Europe is predicted to hold the second-largest share over the forecast period for extensive research & rising investment to develop cancer therapies, and rising prevalence of hematologic cancer especially multiple myeloma, lymphoma, and leukemia.

The CAR T cell therapy market in China is predicted to have significant growth over the forecast period for the increasing disposable income and developing healthcare infrastructure. Besides, the rising number of CAR T cell therapy market companies signing and collaborating research and manufacturing contracts with the region’s local players for these therapies are also adding market growth. Cesca Therapeutics, for instance, signed an agreement in March 2018 with Boyalife Group in China for CAR-T cell-related manufacturing outsourcing, development, and bioprocessing.

The CAR T cell therapy market in the RoW is predicted to have stable growth over the forecast period.

CAR T Cell Therapy Market Key Players

Eminent players profiled in the CAR T cell therapy market report include Mustang Bio (US), Sorrento Therapeutics (US), Legend Biotech (US), Juno Therapeutics (US), Autolus Therapeutics PLC (UK), CARsgen Therapeutics (China), Cellectis (France), Pfizer, Inc. (US), Kite Pharma (US), and Novartis AG (Switzerland).

CAR T Cell Therapy Industry News

March 2020: Tessa Therapeutics’ CD30-targeted CAR T-cell therapy has received RMAT designation by US FDA to treat refractory or relapsed classical Hodgkins lymphoma. Its benefits comprise early detections together with sponsors.

Browse Related Reports at:

Migraine Drugs Industry Size Estimated To 6.5 Billion USD Globally By Major Company Profiles Market Size, Regions, Revenue Status and Business Opportunities Till 2025 |

Patient Registry Software Market Worth $1,998.83 Million by 2025, Growing at a CAGR of 11.8% With COVID-19 Impact |

Metabolomics Services Market Size to Touch USD 16,291.0 Million at 7.77% CAGR by 2025 |

Hip Implants Market– Industry Analysis, Global Trends, Price Analysis, Comprehensive Growth and Regional Demand To Forecast by 2025 |

Covid-19 Impact on Digital 3D Printing Market Growth 2020, Technology Trends, Business Opportunities, Statistics, Industry Size, Share, Top 3D Printing Companies, Merger, Revenue |

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Statistical Report, Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.