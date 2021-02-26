Ammonium Sulfate Market Opportunity Assessment, Market Challenges, Key vendor analysis, Vendor landscape by 2026

Ammonium Sulfate Market Insights

Decreased arable land, increased demand for nutrient-rich foods, and the development of the agricultural industry are some of the factors that stimulate the growth of the world market. Other commercial applications of ammonium sulfate include medicines, food processing, animal feed, and textile inks. The agricultural sector is the key consumer of ammonium sulfate, used as a nitrogen fertilizer. The use of ammonium sulfate in fertilizers reduces the pH balance and improves the quality and yield of agricultural production. Demand for fertilizers in the agricultural sector is supported by the growing population and the subsequent need to find food on available arable land. In addition, the availability of large-scale raw materials from different sources provides an additional advantage for ammonium sulfate producers, which is likely to promote market growth.

The high solubility of ammonium sulfate makes it the ideal product for flooded areas and alkaline soils to adjust pH and transfer trace elements from soil to plants. In addition, the sulfur content of the ammonium sulfate fertilizer is in the form of sulfur sulfide rather than elemental sulfur; therefore, sulfur sulfate is readily available to crops as opposed to elemental sulfur, which needs days to convert to sulfate and reach crops. Therefore, the benefits of ammonium sulfate in fertilizer applications are expected to stimulate demand and drive market growth over the forecast period.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Segmentation

The product type, the global ammonium sulfate market, is classified into solid and liquid. Solid ammonium sulfate is the predominantly consumed type of product and represented the largest market share of 42.30% in 2018. Solid ammonium sulfate is available as powder, granules, ground powder and crystals. It is water-soluble and is ideal for use in the pharmaceutical, food and beverage and textile industries. Growth in these end-user industries is expected to stimulate segment growth.

Fertilizers accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and are expected to reach $ 3,931.8 million by the end of 2026. General use of ammonium sulfate by growers, mainly to provide extra nitrogen and sulfur, and to meet the nutritional needs of plants in growth. The use of ammonium sulfate in fertilizers reduces the pH balance and improves the quality and yield of agricultural production. These inherent benefits will likely fuel the growth of the world market.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific regional market had the largest world market share in 2018 and is expected to have the highest CAGR of 4.03% over the review period. The main drivers for regional market growth are the strong demand for agricultural products as a result of various initiatives by developing country governments to increase agricultural production and the growing rice production and consumption in the region. Asia Pacific Region. With stable economic growth, increasing population and urbanization, rice consumption in the region is expected to grow by 4.8% over the forecast period.

North American and European regional markets are expected to experience slow growth due to strict legal standards for the use of ammonium sulfate for agricultural purposes.

Ammonium Sulfate Market Key Players

The key market competitors involved in the production and processing of ammonium sulfate are heavily stressing on advanced methodologies for better product delivery with efficient characteristics include Nutrien Ltd, HELM AG, LANXESS, ArcelorMittal, GAC CHEMICAL, Honeywell International Inc, Sumitomo Chemical Co., AdvanSix, DOMO Chemicals, Vertellus Holdings LLC, Merck KGaA, BASF SE, Evonik Industries AG, OCI Nitrogen, and Royal DSM.

