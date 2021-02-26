Global Wellington Boots Market in Thailand Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2026

The Wellington boot is a type of boot based upon leather Hessian boots. They were worn and popularised by Arthur Wellesley, 1st Duke of Wellington. Wellington boots are a commonly used form of waterproof footwear in the UK, and usually referred to as “Wellies”. Wellington boots also called rain boots, rubber boots, mucking boots, billy boots, galoshes or gum-boots in Canada and the United States.

Wellington Boots are designed to withstand rain and wet conditions. They can be used for fishing, hunting, working and exploring the urban jungle or the great outdoors. The Wellington Boots can protect one from rain and mud.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Wellington Boots in Thailand, including the following market information:

Thailand Wellington Boots Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand Wellington Boots Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pairs)

Thailand Wellington Boots Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Pairs)

Top Five Competitors in Thailand Wellington Boots Market 2019 (%)

The global Wellington Boots market was valued at 1433.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1666 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period. While the Wellington Boots market size in Thailand was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wellington Boots manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wellington Boots production and consumption in Thailand

Total Market by Segment:

Thailand Wellington Boots Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pairs)

Thailand Wellington Boots Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PU

Rubber

Waterproof Canvas

PVC

EVA

Others

Thailand Wellington Boots Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Pairs)

Thailand Wellington Boots Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Agriculture

Household

Manufacturing

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Wellington Boots Market Competitors Revenues in Thailand, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Wellington Boots Market Competitors Revenues Share in Thailand, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Thailand Wellington Boots Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Pairs)

Total Thailand Wellington Boots Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hunter

Aigle

Crocs

Joules

Le Chameau

BARBOUR

DUNLOP

Tretorn Sweden

Rockfish

Bogs

Meduse

Kamik

Ilse Jacobsen

Gumleaf

UGG

Burberry

Lemon jelly

Däv Rain Boots

