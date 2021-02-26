Intracranial Pressure (ICP) Monitoring Market 2020 – Shares, Revenue, Analysis And Forecasts Till 2024

The report published by Market Research Future (MRFR) reveals the global Intracranial Pressure (ICP) monitoring market to grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2024. The major factors determining this upward slant of the market is the prevalence of various neurovascular diseases like brain aneurysm and arteriovenous malformations (AVMs). The rising demand for therapeutics coupled with the surging healthcare expenditure in various countries is most likely to have a positive influence on its market growth in the forthcoming years.

Additionally, the emergence of favorable reimbursement policies that aimed to benefit the public is also expected to trigger the market demand. The booming biotechnology industry is slated to further accelerate the market growth of ICP monitoring. However, the lack of skilled professionals and the high costs involved with these devices can be a hamper the growth of the market.

Market Segmentation

The division of the global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market can be segmented in terms of technique, application, device, route of intervention, and end-user.

By route of intervention, the market includes epidural sensor and intraventricular catheter.

By technique, the market bifurcates into invasive and non-invasive The invasive segment divides into external ventricular drainage (EVD) and microtransducer ICP monitoring. The latter, non-invasive, is sub-segmented into tympanic membrane displacement (TMD) analyzer, transcranial doppler ultrasonography, MRI/CT, optic nerve sheath diameter sonography, and fundoscopy (papilladema).

By devices, the market includes subarachnoid screw, non-invasive ICP monitors, intraventricular catheter, and epidural sensors.

By applications, the market comprises intracerebral hemorrhage, meningitis, traumatic brain injury, and subarachnoid hemorrhage.

By end-users, the market includes trauma centers and hospitals & clinics

Regional Analysis

Geographical analysis of the global intracranial pressure monitoring market includes Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and the Americas.

Americas leads the chart with the highest global market share of ICP monitoring devices. The major driver contributing to this market dominance is the record number of patients suffering from moderate to severe brain injury. The reason behind the same can be accidents, old age, and so on. But the region’s awareness concerning neurodegenerative disease and the constant government undertaken initiatives for better infrastructure is helping the market to truly flourish.

Following the Americas, Europe stands at the second-spot with government heavily investing both time and money in R&D activities. Asia-Pacific holds the fastest-growing potential due to its revamped healthcare sector. The Middle East & Africa region is slated to experience a slow growth during the forecast period of 2018 – 2024 due to lack of infrastructure.

Competitive Analysis

The major players in the global Intracranial Pressure Monitoring market are Natus Medical Incorporated, RAUMEDIC Inc., Spiegelberg GmbH & Co.KG, Integra LifeSciences Corporation, Medtronic Plc., Sophysa SA, Boston Neurosciences, DePuy Synthes, Terumo Corporation, and others.

Aug 2018 saw researchers from the University of Erlangen in Germany and the Klinikum Stuggart reveal preliminary details of a non-invasive method of ICP monitoring, one which could rival the standards of invasive intraventricular and intraparenchymal monitoring. With no non-invasive methods proving to ever match up to invasive methods, this new report promises to be a monumental finding in the sector.

