Armored Vehicles Market Size,Share,Trend,Analysis,Growth,- 2023

Armored vehicles are security vehicles used for transport under armed security and even by replacing standard windows with bulletproof glass motor vehicle with a high degree of security. Increasing internal & external security threats and increasing violence are driving global armored vehicle market. Moreover, increasing defense expenditure, especially in emerging economies and increasing popularity of rental & leasing of armored cars among civilians, support the growth of the market while the lack of regulatory standards across the globe acts as a major driver for the market.

The prominent players in the armored vehicles market include General Dynamics Corporation (U.S.), BAE Systems, Plc. (U.K.), Lockheed Martin (U.S.), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Textron (U.S.), WELP Armouring (Germany), Denel Land Systems (South Africa) Oshkosh Corporation (U.S.), INKAS Armored Vehicle Manufacturing (Canada) and Thales Group (France)

Market Research Future analysis projects a growth of USD 32.26 Billion for the global armored vehicles market by the end of the forecast period. Additionally, the advent of technology and improvement of multirole vehicles have also influenced the demand for armored vehicles among various law enforcement agencies worldwide. Moreover, the increase in defense funds of emerging countries reflect positively on the growth of the global armored vehicles market. Globally, North America market has emerged as the leading region in terms of value, followed by APAC and Europe. Huge defense funds, and rising investment in the R&D of modern military vehicles are some of the main drivers, which help in market growth. Affluent families in Latin America equipping their vehicles with bullet-proof windows so as to keep their families safe is a new trend.