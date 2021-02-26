Barium Sulfate Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Barium sulfate with the chemical formula BaSO. It is a white crystalline solid that is odorless and. It occurs as the mineral, which is the main commercial source of and materials.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Barium Sulfate in Japan, including the following market information:
Japan Barium Sulfate Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
Japan Barium Sulfate Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Japan Barium Sulfate Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in Japan Barium Sulfate Market 2019 (%)
The global Barium Sulfate market was valued at 557 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 666.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. While the Barium Sulfate market size in Japan was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Barium Sulfate manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Barium Sulfate production and consumption in Japan
Total Market by Segment:
Japan Barium Sulfate Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50>0.5μm）
Ultra – fine Precipitated Barium Sulfate (D50≤0.5μm）
Japan Barium Sulfate Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
Japan Barium Sulfate Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Paints & Coating Industry
Plastic Industry
Rubber Industry
Ink Industry
Others
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues in Japan, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Revenues Share in Japan, by Players 2019 (%)
Total Japan Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total Japan Barium Sulfate Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Shenzhou Jiaxin Chemical
Sachtleben Chemie GmbH
Redstar
Shanxi Fuhua Chem
Long Fu Group
Onmillion Nano Material
Xingtang Xuri Chemical
Hoten
Lianzhuang Technology
Cimbar
Sakai Chem