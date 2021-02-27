Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Vacuum Skin Packaging (VSP) is an outstanding solution for extending the shelf life of perishable food products, including fresh and processed meats, poultry and seafood, ready-to-eat meals, fresh produce and cheese.

The shelf life of a VSP package is nearly double that of a traditional MAP package, and close to four times longer than a stretch-wrapped product. Everyone benefits from longer shelf life: retailers will reduce their shrink, consumers will reduce their food waste

GET FREE SAMPLE REPORT : https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/6216034-vacuum-skin-packaging-market-in-brazil-manufacturing-and

The materials used to do VSP are PET, PE, PP, EPS etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Vacuum Skin Packaging in Brazil, including the following market information:

Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (Ton)

Top Five Competitors in Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market 2019 (%)

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/smart-handle-market-analysis-2021-growth-trends-price-share-revenue-top-companies-and-more-2021-02-01

The global Vacuum Skin Packaging market was valued at 1160.6 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1517.8 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.9% during the forecast period. While the Vacuum Skin Packaging market size in Brazil was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Vacuum Skin Packaging manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Vacuum Skin Packaging production and consumption in Brazil

Total Market by Segment:

Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

PE

PP

PA

Others

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/high-temperature-capacitors-market-2021-global-key-players-trends-share-industry-size-segmentation-opportunities-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-07

Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (Ton)

Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Meat and Poultry

Seafood

Dairy Products

Fresh Produce

Ready Meals

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/proton-therapy-market-2021-global-share-size-trends-and-growth-analysis-forecast-to-2026-2021-02-11

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Revenues in Brazil, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Revenues Share in Brazil, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (Ton)

Total Brazil Vacuum Skin Packaging Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

ALSO READ : http://www.marketwatch.com/story/cloud-backup-services-market-share-size-global-industry-demand-future-growth-regional-trend-leading-players-updates-current-and-future-plans-by-forecast-to-2027-2021-02-19

Sealed Air

Amcor (Bemis)

Winpak Ltd.

Linpac Packaging

MULTIVAC

DuPont

G. Mondini

Schur Flexibles

Plastopil Hazorea

Quinn Packaging