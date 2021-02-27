Global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2017-2026.

Electric vehicles mean utilizes the power as the power source integrating the advanced technology of the power control and drive section.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining in China, including the following market information:

China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market 2019 (%)

The global Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market was valued at 441.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2015 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 46.1% during the forecast period. While the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Hybrid

Pure-electric

China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Construction

Mining

Agriculture

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Electric Vehicles for Construction, Agriculture and Mining Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Komatsu

Caterpillar

Hitachi

John Deere

Volvo

Atlas Copco

SUNWARD

