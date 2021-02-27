Docetaxel Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2021

Docetaxel is a chemotherapy medication used to treat a number of types of Cancer. This includes breast Cancer, head and neck Cancer, stomach Cancer, Prostate Cancer and non-small-cell lung Cancer. It may be used by itself or along with other chemotherapy medication. It is given by slow injection into a vein.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Docetaxel in India, including the following market information:

India Docetaxel Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

India Docetaxel Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

India Docetaxel Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in India Docetaxel Market 2019 (%)

The global Docetaxel market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Docetaxel market size in India was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Docetaxel manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Docetaxel production and consumption in India

Total Market by Segment:

India Docetaxel Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Docetaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

20 mg/ml

40 mg/ml

60 mg/ml

India Docetaxel Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

India Docetaxel Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Breast Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Non-small Cell Lung Cancer

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Docetaxel Market Competitors Revenues in India, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Docetaxel Market Competitors Revenues Share in India, by Players 2019 (%)

Total India Docetaxel Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total India Docetaxel Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hengrui Medicine

Sanofi

Qilu Pharma

Shenzhen Main Luck Pharma