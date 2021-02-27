Global Precision Medicine Market in Indonesia Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast from 2020-2026

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), precision medicine is “an emerging approach for disease treatment and prevention that takes into account individual variability in genes, environment, and lifestyle for each person.” This approach will allow doctors and researchers to predict more accurately which treatment and prevention strategies for a particular disease will work in which groups of people. It is in contrast to a “one-size-fits-all” approach, in which disease treatment and prevention strategies are developed for the average person, with less consideration for the differences between individuals.

Although the term “precision medicine” is relatively new, the concept has been a part of healthcare for many years. For example, a person who needs a blood transfusion is not given blood from a randomly selected donor; instead, the donor’s blood type is matched to the recipient to reduce the risk of complications. Although examples can be found in several areas of medicine, the role of precision medicine in day-to-day healthcare is relatively limited. Researchers hope that this approach will expand to many areas of health in coming years.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Precision Medicine in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Precision Medicine Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Precision Medicine Market 2019 (%)

The global Precision Medicine market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Precision Medicine market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Precision Medicine businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Precision Medicine in Indonesia. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Precision Medicine market size in 2020 and the next few years in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Precision Medicine Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Precision Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Diagnostics

Therapies

Indonesia Precision Medicine Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

Indonesia Precision Medicine Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Oncology

Neurosciences

Immunology

Respiratory

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Precision Medicine Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Precision Medicine Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Johnson & Johnson

IBM

GE Healthcare

Illumina

Roche

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Novartis

Abbott Laboratories

Almac Group

Intel Corporation

Biomrieux Sa

Cepheid

Qiagen

Randox Laboratories

