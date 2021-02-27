Global Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Statistics, CAGR, Outlook, and Covid-19 Impact 2020-2026

Industrial refrigeration equipment refers to machines and systems used for industrial refrigeration application, which generally include refrigeration compressor, evaporator unit, industrial rack, heat exchanger and etc.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Industrial Refrigeration Equipments in Germany, including the following market information:

Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market 2019 (%)

The global Industrial Refrigeration Equipments market was valued at 21090 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 26180 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period. While the Industrial Refrigeration Equipments market size in Germany was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Industrial Refrigeration Equipments manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Industrial Refrigeration Equipments production and consumption in Germany

Total Market by Segment:

Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Refrigeration Compressor

Evaporators Unit

Industrial Rack

Heat Exchanger

Others

Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Food & Beverage Production

Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals

Energy Industry

Logistics Industry

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Revenues in Germany, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Revenues Share in Germany, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Germany Industrial Refrigeration Equipments Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Ingersoll Rand

Johnson Controls

Daikin

United Technologies

Danfoss

GEA

Emerson

Mayekawa

BITZER

Lennox International

Yantai Moon

Evapco

Shanghai Reindustry

LU-VE

