Global Automotive Turbochargers Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2020-2026

Turbocharger is a type of forced induction system. Turbocharger uses the exhaust flow from the engine to spin a turbine, which in turn spins an air pump, compressing the air flowing into the engine. Turbocharger lets the engine squeeze more air into a cylinder and more air means more fuel can be added. So the engine can produce more power without increasing the engine emissions. The turbocharger has four main components, the turbine, the compressor, the control system and the bearing system.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Automotive Turbochargers in US, including the following market information:

US Automotive Turbochargers Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Automotive Turbochargers Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Automotive Turbochargers Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Automotive Turbochargers Market 2019 (%)

The global Automotive Turbochargers market was valued at 15690 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 22770 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.8% during the forecast period. While the Automotive Turbochargers market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Automotive Turbochargers manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Automotive Turbochargers production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Automotive Turbochargers Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Automotive Turbochargers Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Mono Turbo

Twin Turbo

US Automotive Turbochargers Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Automotive Turbochargers Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Sedan

SUV & Pickup

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Automotive Turbochargers Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Automotive Turbochargers Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Automotive Turbochargers Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Automotive Turbochargers Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Honeywell

BorgWarner

IHI

MHI

Cummins

Bosch Mahle

Continental

Hunan Tyen

Weifu Tianli

