Auto-retractable Safety Syringe MarketResearch Report 2021

Auto-retarctable Safety Syringe has a safety mechanism built into the syringe. The needle on auto-retarctable safety syringe can be detachable or permanently attached. On some models, a sheath is placed over the needle or the needle retracts into the barrel following injection to protect healthcare workers and others from accidental needlestick injuries.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Auto-retractable Safety Syringe in Vietnam, including the following market information:

Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market 2019 (%)

The global Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market was valued at 1589.9 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 2244 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period. While the Auto-retractable Safety Syringe market size in Vietnam was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Auto-retractable Safety Syringe manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Auto-retractable Safety Syringe production and consumption in Vietnam

Total Market by Segment:

Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

0.5 ml

1 ml

3 ml

5 ml

Others

Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Subcutaneous (Sub-Q)

Intramuscular (IM)

Intravenous (IV)

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Competitors Revenues in Vietnam, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Competitors Revenues Share in Vietnam, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Vietnam Auto-retractable Safety Syringe Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BD

Medtronic

Retractable Technologies

Globe Medical Tech

Revolutions Medical

DMC Medical

Q Stat

Medicina

Haiou Medical