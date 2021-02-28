Global SOLAR STREET LIGHTS Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2023

Solar street lights are raised light sources which are powered by photovoltaic panels generally mounted on the lighting structure or integrated in the pole itself. The photovoltaic panels charge a rechargeable battery, which powers a fluorescent or LED lamp during the night.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Solar Street Lights in Indonesia, including the following market information:

Indonesia Solar Street Lights Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Indonesia Solar Street Lights Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Indonesia Solar Street Lights Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in Indonesia Solar Street Lights Market 2019 (%)

The global Solar Street Lights market was valued at 4214.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 7701.9 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 16.3% during the forecast period. While the Solar Street Lights market size in Indonesia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Solar Street Lights manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Solar Street Lights production and consumption in Indonesia

Total Market by Segment:

Indonesia Solar Street Lights Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Solar Street Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Standalone

Grid Connected

Indonesia Solar Street Lights Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

Indonesia Solar Street Lights Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Residential

Municipal Infrastructure

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Solar Street Lights Market Competitors Revenues in Indonesia, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Solar Street Lights Market Competitors Revenues Share in Indonesia, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Indonesia Solar Street Lights Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total Indonesia Solar Street Lights Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Philips

Tata Power Solar Systems

Bisol

Leadsun

Su-Kam Power Systems

Urja Global

Solar Electric Power (SEPCO)

Jiawei

Yingli Solar

King-sun

BYD