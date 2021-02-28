Global Social Media Analytics Market Analysis, Share, Size, Trend, Market research Report 2020-2026

The goal of any business analytic tool is to analyze data and extract actionable and commercially relevant information that you can use to increase results or performance. Social media analytics is the process of gathering data from social media sites, blogs and other stakeholder conversations on digital media and processing into structured insights leading to more information-driven business decisions and increased customer centrality for brands and businesses. This process goes beyond the usual monitoring or a basic analysis of retweets or “likes” to develop an in-depth idea of the social consumer.

Depending on the business objectives, social media analytics can take four different forms, namely, descriptive analytics, diagnostic analytics, predictive analytics, and prescriptive analytics.

Social media analytics is considered the basic foundation for enabling an enterprises to:

• Execute focused engagements like one-to-one and one-to-many

• Enhance social collaboration over a variety of business functions, such as customer service, marketing, support, etc.

• Maximize the customer experience

Social media is a good medium to understand real-time consumer choices, intentions and sentiments. The most prevalent application of social media analytics is to get to know the customer base on a more emotional level to help better target customer service and marketing.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Social Media Analytics in US, including the following market information:

US Social Media Analytics Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in US Social Media Analytics Market 2019 (%)

The global Social Media Analytics market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Social Media Analytics market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Social Media Analytics businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Social Media Analytics in US. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Social Media Analytics market size in 2020 and the next few years in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Social Media Analytics Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Social Media Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Customer Segmentation and Targeting

Multichannel Campaign Management

Competitor Benchmarking

Customer Behavioral Analysis

Marketing Measurement

Other

US Social Media Analytics Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

US Social Media Analytics Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)

Telecommunications and IT

Retail

Healthcare

Government

Media and Entertainment

Transportation and Logistics

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Social Media Analytics Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Social Media Analytics Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IBM

Oracle

Salesforce

Adobe Systems

SAS Institute

Clarabridge

Netbase Solutions

Brandwatch

Talkwalker

GoodData

Crimson Hexagon

Simply Measured

Sysomos

Digimind

Unmetric

