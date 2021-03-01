Categories
Global PVC Paste Resin By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

Paste PVC Resin refers to the PVC Resin which is used in paste form. This kind of liquid material is easy to configure and control while with a stable performance, so it is widely used in leather, vinyl toys, soft trademarks, wallpaper, paint, foam plastics production.

This report contains market size and forecasts of PVC Paste Resin in China, including the following market information:

Thailand PVC Paste Resin Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Thailand PVC Paste Resin Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Thailand PVC Paste Resin Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K MT)

Top Five Competitors in ThailandPVC Paste Resin Market 2019 (%)

The global PVC Paste Resin market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the PVC Paste Resin market size in Thailandwas US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the PVC Paste Resin manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on PVC Paste Resin production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

ThailandPVC Paste Resin Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

ThailandPVC Paste Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Micro Suspension Method

Emulsion Method

ThailandPVC Paste Resin Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K MT)

ThailandPVC Paste Resin Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Plastic Floor

Artificial Leather

Paint and Coatings

Wallpaper

Automotive Sealing

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total PVC Paste Resin Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total PVC Paste Resin Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total ThailandPVC Paste Resin Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K MT)

Total ThailandPVC Paste Resin Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Vinnolit

Kem One

Mexichem

INEOS

Solvay

 

 

 

