Global High-purity Alumina By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2026

High purity alumina (HPA) or aluminium oxide with a minimum purity of 99.99% (4N) Al2O3, is a high value speciality product with a broad range of uses. Characterised by a minimum purity of 99.99% (4N) Al2O3, HPA is the high-end, high-value product of the non-metallurgical alumina market. Due to its superior characteristics such as purity, extreme hardness and corrosion-resistance, HPA is the essential base material for artiificial sapphire substrates found in LEDs, also semiconductors, scratchproof artificial sapphire glass, and a growing range of high-performance applications.

This report contains market size and forecasts of High-purity Alumina in China, including the following market information:

China High-purity Alumina Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China High-purity Alumina Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

China High-purity Alumina Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in China High-purity Alumina Market 2019 (%)

The global High-purity Alumina market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the High-purity Alumina market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the High-purity Alumina manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on High-purity Alumina production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China High-purity Alumina Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China High-purity Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

4N

4Nx

5N

China High-purity Alumina Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

China High-purity Alumina Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Li-Ion Battery

LED

Semiconductors

Phosphor

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total High-purity Alumina Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total High-purity Alumina Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China High-purity Alumina Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total China High-purity Alumina Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Hebei Pengda

Dalian Hailanguangdian

Xuancheng Jingrui

Zibo Honghe

Wuxi Tuoboda

Keheng

Gemsung

CHALCO