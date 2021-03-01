Categories
Global Blood Culture Test Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2024

Blood cultures are used to detect the presence of bacteria or fungi in the blood, to identify the type present, and to guide treatment. Testing is used to identify a blood infection (septicemia) that can lead to sepsis, a serious and life-threatening complication. Individuals with a suspected blood infection are often treated in intensive care units, so testing is often done in a hospital setting.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Blood Culture Test in US, including the following market information:

US Blood Culture Test Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

US Blood Culture Test Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

US Blood Culture Test Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in US Blood Culture Test Market 2019 (%)

The global Blood Culture Test market was valued at xx million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ xx million by 2026, at a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period. While the Blood Culture Test market size in US was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Blood Culture Test manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Blood Culture Test production and consumption in US

Total Market by Segment:

US Blood Culture Test Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Blood Culture Test Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Instruments

Consumables

Others

US Blood Culture Test Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

US Blood Culture Test Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Hospital Laboratories

Reference Laboratories

Others

 

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Blood Culture Test Market Competitors Revenues in US, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Blood Culture Test Market Competitors Revenues Share in US, by Players 2019 (%)

Total US Blood Culture Test Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total US Blood Culture Test Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

BD

Biomerieux

Roche

Abbott

Beckman Coulter

Thermo Fisher

Siemens

Bruker

Cepheid