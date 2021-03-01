Aptamers Market will Witness a Robust Growth through 2023

Market Highlights

The Global Aptamers Market is expected to register a growth of significant CAGR 20.2% during the forecast period (2018–2023).

Aptamers are oligonucleotides or peptide molecules that bind to a target lipid, nucleic acid molecules or proteins. They are generated rapidly and applied in the specific detection, inhibition, and characterization of proteins.

Aptamers are multipurpose and cost-effective which offer complementary or alternative solutions to the antibodies. Growth in this market is credited to the improvements in aptamer development technologies, rising research and development investments for the development and manufacturing of recombinant products by major players, and a rising number of companies investing in this market are some of the key driving factors responsible for the growth of this market.

Increasing use of aptamers in drug discovery and disease treatment may influence this market positively over forecast period. Other factors, such as the use of RNA aptamers have proven to be of high therapeutic and diagnostic value with recent FDA approval of the first aptamers drug and additional ones in the clinical pipelines eventually lead to the growth of aptamers market.

Nevertheless, ethical issues in using aptamers, stringent regulations in use of aptamers and slow in reaching marketplace owing to regulatory hurdles may hinder the growth of this aptamers market over the estimated period.

Segmentation

On the basis of type, the market has been classified as nucleic acid aptamers and peptide aptamers. The nucleic acid aptamers have been segmented into DNA-Based Aptamers, RNA-Based Aptamers. On the basis of application, the market has been classified as diagnostics, therapeutics development, research and development, other applications.

