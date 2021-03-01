Diagnostic Imaging Market – Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast – 2023

Market Highlights:

Diagnostic imaging helps to understand the functioning of body parts and create visual representation of interior of the body and provides support in detection of medical disorder.

The continues increase in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, and technological advancements are the major factors driving the growth of the global diagnostic imaging market. Additionally, increasing investment in R&D and aggressive strategies adopted by the major players, such as new product launches along with merger and acquisitions, are contributing to the growth of the market.

For instance, in March 2017, General Electric Company announced the acquisition of Monica healthcare for undisclosed amount, with this transaction the company will gain control over 1000 sites of Monica healthcare across Europe, Asia and North America.

The high costs associated with diagnostic imaging devices, unfavorable reimbursement policies and scarcity of technicians are likely to hinder market growth during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis:

The market in the Americas is expected to dominate the global diagnostic imaging market during the forecast period due to the increasing number of patients suffering from chronic diseases, surge in geriatric population, rising prevalence of cancer, and well-established healthcare system

The European market is expected to hold the second position in the global diagnostic imaging market owing to the government support and favorable regulatory policies, increasing medical and diagnostic centers, and increasing healthcare expenditure.

