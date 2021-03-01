 Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Size, Share, By Segmentation, By Region, and By CounVideo Content Analytics (VCA) Softwaretry 2026  

Video content analysis (also video content analytics, VCA) is the capability of automatically analyzing video to detect and determine temporal and spatial events.

This technical capability is used in a wide range of domains including entertainment, health-care, retail, automotive, transport, home automation, flame and smoke detection, safety and security. The algorithms can be implemented as software on general purpose machines, or as hardware in specialized video processing units.

Much different functionality can be implemented in VCA. Video Motion Detection is one of the simpler forms where motion is detected with regard to a fixed background scene. More advanced functionalities include video tracking and egomotion estimation.

Based on the internal representation that VCA generates in the machine, it is possible to build other functionalities, such as identification, behavior analysis or other forms of situation awareness. Intelligent Video (IV) is also referred to as Video Content Analysis (VCA) and Video Analytics (VA).

This report contains market size and forecasts of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software in China, including the following market information:

China Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Top Five Competitors in China Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market 2019 (%)

The global Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market was valued at 2393.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 5490.3 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 23.1% during the forecast period. While the Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

COVID-19 pandemic has big impact on Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software businesses, with lots of challenges and uncertainty faced by many players of Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software in China. This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software market size in 2020 and the next few years in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Camera-based Systems

Server-based Systems

China Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions)

China Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

BFSI Sector

Government and Public Sector

Industrial Sector

Retail Sector

Transport and Logistics Sector

Others

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Video Content Analytics (VCA) Software Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

IBM

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Axis Communications AB

Siemens

Honeywell International, Inc.

Panasonic

Verint Systems

Avigilon

Agent Video Intelligence, Inc.

Objectvideo, Inc.

Advantech

Infinova

Qognify

Mirasys

PureTech Systems

Viseum

IntelliVision

