Neural Network Software Market- Competition to Heat up With Innovative Technologies Going Mainstream | Impact of COVID-19

Market Scenario

Market Research Future (MRFR), in the new report on the global neural network software market 2020 states governing factors of the market. The expansion of the neural network software market is likely at 19% CAGR in the forecast period 2017-2023. MRFR analysis reveals that the global neural network software market worth can rise above USD 18 Bn by 2023. The pandemic is noted to cast solid impact on the market and these consequences are studied vividly in the given report. The rise in investment of top notch companies in neural network and the development of AI Software that support neural network is expected to bolster the expansion of the neural network software market in the years ahead. The rise in the need to meet the demand of consumers can also improve the market rise. The growing need for deep learning of neural network platform and associated innovations can promote the expansion of the neural network software market across the study period. The increase in the utility of cameras and smart toys, along with self-driving vehicles can increase the end-users base, which, in turn, can impel the neural network software market.

Segment Study

The segment evaluation of the neural network software global market is done by type, end user, and component.

The type based, the neural network software market segments are optimization software, data mining and archiving, visualization software, analytical software, and others.

The component based, the neural network software market segments are services, artificial neural networks, deep neural networks, and platform among other. The artificial neural networks segment can earn substantial revenue for the global market in the study period

The end users based, the neural network software market segments are healthcare, transportation, telecom and IT, BFSI, and others. The telecom and IT sector cab support the rise of the market in the coming years.

