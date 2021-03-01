Machine Control System Market 2021 Global Market Growth Analysis, Development Status And Outlook, Applications-Forecasts To 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on “Machine Control System Market Research Report- Global Forecast till 2023” – Market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and Forecast Report to 2023.

Market Highlights

According to Market Research Future, Machine Control System market is estimated to generate USD 8 billion market revenue by 2023 growing with 14% CAGR during forecast period 2017 to 2023. Considering the present global machine control systems market scenario, the target market is estimated to have a moderate threat of new entrants, owing to the higher capital-intensive nature of the industry. The demand for machine control systems is expected to increase in constructions, infrastructure planning, mining and marine. This is expected to lead to insufficiency in supply of components soon as the technology is constantly upgrading. It is expected that new players enter the Machine Control Systems Market owing to the growing demand from the end-users.

Key Players

Market Research Future (MRFR) identifies the following companies as the key players in the machine control system market – ABB Group, Leica Geosystems, Topcon Corporation, Trimble Inc., RIB Software AG, Andritz, Belden Inc., Schneider Electric, and Mitsui Co. among others.

Segmentation

The machine control system market is segmented into type, equipment, and end user.

Based on the type, the machine control system market is sub-segmented into total stations, global navigation satellite system, laser scanners, and GIS controllers. The equipment segment is sub divided into excavators, dozers, loaders, scrapers, and graders. Moreover, by end-users the market is sub-categorized into construction, mining, agriculture, and marine.

Regional analysis

Geographically, the Machine Control System market in four different regions namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. The North American market is further divided into the U.S., Canada, and Mexico while the European market is segmented into Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Russia, and Rest of the Europe. The Asia Pacific market is sub-divided into China, India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Singapore, Australia, New Zealand, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, and Rest of Asia Pacific.

The machine control system manufacturers comprise mostly the electronic component manufacturers along with software developers. The software developers typically design and develop the software for control system based on the type of machinery it is to be applied. These software developers generally contract with the system assemblers for the procurement of electronic components as any severe increase in the component price could impact margins for software developers adversely. The software developers also must be aligned with the type of component used. Manufactures from China contribute highly to the Asia Pacific production. Apart from China, other prominent countries involved in the production are the U.S., Canada, the U.K, Germany, India, Japan, and South Korea.

In terms of revenue, North America accounted for the largest market share of 40% in 2017, with a market value of USD 1 billion and is projected to grow at CAGR of 12% during the forecast period followed by Europe. Asia Pacific is projected to grow with the fastest growing CAGR during forecast period.

Table Of Contents: Global Machine Control System Market

Executive Summary Scope Of The Report Research Methodology Machine Control System Market Landscape Pipeline Analysis Five Forces Analysis Machine Control System Market Segmentation Customer Landscape Regional Landscape Decision Framework Drivers And Challenges Machine Control System Market Trends Vendor Landscape Vendor Analysis Appendix

