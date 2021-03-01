Eye Allergy Treatment Market Overview, Competitive Landscape and Forecast to 2023

Market research future has a half cooked research report on global eye allergy treatment market. The global eye allergy treatment market is growing continuously and expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2017 to 2023

The global eye allergy treatment market has been evaluated as a moderately growing market and it is expected to continue growing in the near future. Increasing prevalence of various eye allergies, development of advanced diagnostic and treatment devices, increasing adoption of new products and therapies, and new FDA and other approvals are driving the market.

The market for eye allergy treatment was around USD 4800.5 million in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 6845.3 million which is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.2% by 2023.

Major players in market:

• ALLERGAN (Republic of Ireland),

• Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc. (US),

• Merck & Co., Inc. (US),

• Novartis AG (Switzerland),

• Pfizer Inc. (US),

• Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (US),

• F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland),

• Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.(Japan),

• Valeant (Canada)

• Shire (Republic of Ireland),

Top pharmaceutical companies are dominating this market due to various factors such as strong global presence, sales and distribution network, investment in R&D, high quality products, and strong brand image.

In 2016, Irish pharmaceutical giant Shire received U S Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval for their dry-eye disease drug, this drug is marketed under the brand name Xiidra.

Key companies to watch out for:

Bausch & Lomb Incorporated is focusing on expansion of its product portfolio. In 2015, the company acquired ophthalmic diagnostic startup Doctor’s Allergy Formula. This diagnostic system is used by more than 1500

ophthalmologists.

Regional Analysis:

Considering the global scenario of the eye allergy treatment market. America is top revenue generator in global market that is mainly due to some factors like new FDA approvals, aggressive strategies by pharmaceutical companies, increasing investment for R&D as well as clinical trials. European market is the second largest market for eye allergy treatment. Increasing prevalence and growing awareness of eye allergies and its treatments are leading the growth of Asia Pacific eye allergy treatment market. Middle East and Africa eye allergy treatment market is expected to have limited growth because of lack of traditional healthcare practices and slow adoption of new products and therapies.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 64 market data tables and figures spread over 76 pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “Eye Allergy Treatment Market Research Report–Global Forecast to 2023.”

Segmentation:

Global Eye Allergy Treatment market has been segmented on the basis of type which comprises of seasonal and perennial allergic conjunctivitis, vernal keratoconjunctivitis, atopic keratoconjunctivitis, contact allergic conjunctivitis, giant papillary conjunctivitis, and others. Vernal keratoconjunctivitis includes palpebral, limbal, corneal, and others.

On the basis of treatment, the market has been segmented into medication, allergy shots (immunotherapy), and others. Medication includes artificial tears, decongestants, oral antihistamines, antihistamine/mast-cell stabilizers, corticosteroids. Decongestants are further sub-segmented into with or without antihistamines. Allergy shots (immunotherapy) is sub-segmented into Subcutaneous Immunotherapy Treatment (SCIT) and Sublingual Immunotherapy Treatment (SLIT).

On the basis of end user, it is segmented into eye hospitals & clinics, medical institutes, research centers, and others.

