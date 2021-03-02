Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market -Global Trends, Technology Demand, Size, Share and Research Report

Market Highlights

The global augmented reality in the healthcare market is spanned across Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America dominates the augmented reality in healthcare market due to growing adoption of artificial reality and internet of things, which is propelling the market growth in this region to a large extent. On January 12, 2017, Philips announced its new and innovative augmented-reality in surgical navigation technology, designed for the image-guided spine, cranial and trauma surgery. This augmented-reality is the combination of 3D X-ray imaging, optical imaging, and others.

Get Free Sample @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/5236

The North American region is experiencing a higher demand due to growing adoption of augmented reality technology and the increasing need to reduce the healthcare cost in this region is propelling the growth of this market to a large extent. The prominent companies such Augmedix (U.S.), Oculus VR (U.S.), CAE Healthcare (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands & U.S.), 3D Systems (U.S.), are providing augmented reality in healthcare solutions in the market. These major players are investing in offering augmented reality in healthcare solution across the world.

The global augmented reality in the healthcare market is expected to reach USD ~ 1.32 billion at a CAGR of over 23% by the end of the forecast period.

Taste the market data and market information presented through more than 30 market data tables and figures spread over 100 numbers of pages of the project report. Avail the in-depth table of content TOC & market synopsis on “The Global Augmented reality in healthcare Market Research Report -Forecast to 2023”.

Global Augmented Reality in Healthcare Market Segmentation

The global augmented reality in the healthcare market is segmented into component, device type, application, and region. The component is further segmented into hardware, software, and others. Further, the hardware segment is sub-segmented into sensors, displays and projectors, position tracker, cameras, and others. The device type segment is sub-segmented into head-mounted display, handheld device, and others. The application segment is further sub-segmented into fitness management, medical training and education and others. The market is spanned across regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The prominent players in the global augmented reality in healthcare market are Google LLC. (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), DAQRI (U.S.), Mindmaze (Switzerland), Wikitude GmbH (Austria), Medical Realities (U.K), Atheer (U.S.), Augmedix (U.S.), Oculus VR (U.S.), CAE Healthcare (U.S.), Philips Healthcare (Netherlands & U.S.), 3D Systems (U.S.), Blippar (U.K), VirtaMed (Switzerland), HTC (Taiwan), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), Magic Leap, Inc. (U.S.), and Osterhout Design Group (U.S.) and Virtually Better (U.S.), among others.

Market Research Analysis:

The global augmented reality in healthcare market consists of the Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of world. North America is dominating the global augmented reality in the healthcare market. The augmented reality in the healthcare market is witnessing a high growth due to increasing demand for medical services via which the patients are being treated, propelling the market growth of augmented reality in healthcare in this region. Europe is projected to hold the second largest share of the augmented reality in healthcare market during the forecast period as the sensors are widely used in healthcare. For instance, multi-sensory learning is being considered to be very beneficial in transmitting information in medical sector. Asia Pacific is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the coming years.

ACCESS REPORT DETAILS @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/augmented-reality-in-healthcare-market-5236

Read more !!

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/e-health-services-market-outlook-2021–shares-opportunities-development-status-key-findings-and-growth-forecast-2023-2021-02-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/gene-editing-market-2021-industry-demand-on-rise-trends-size-estimation-gross-margin-sales-industry-latest-news-analysis-to-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/clinical-nutrition-market-future-prospects-with-covid-19-impact-analysis-by-2027-size-estimation-price-trends-sales-industry-latest-news-and-regional-demand-2021-02-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/women-healthcare-market-2021–emerging-trend-demand-opportunities-challenges-growth-opportunities-key-driven-factors-market-highlights-forecast-to-2023-2021-02-08?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-epilepsy-diagnosis-treatment-market-2021–global-demand-key-players-opportunity-assessment-market-challenges-key-vendor-analysis-and-forecast-2021-02-08?tesla=y

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

MRFR team have supreme objective to provide the optimum quality market research and intelligence services to our clients. Our market research studies by Components, Application, Logistics and market players for global, regional, and country level market segments, enable our clients to see more, know more, and do more, which help to answer all their most important questions.

In order to stay updated with technology and work process of the industry, MRFR often plans & conducts meet with the industry experts and industrial visits for its research analyst members.

Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: [email protected]

Blog: https://healthcarenews12.blogspot.com/