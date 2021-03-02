Global Wind Power Coating Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country 2020-2026

The erosion and corrosion of wind towers and blades is not a surprise given the variety of and often harsh environmental conditions encountered at sea and on land. If not protected, this erosion and corrosion will reduce the structure’s strength, reliability, life span and, ultimately, its economic value. So coating plays an important role in protecting blades, tower and other components from environment.
This report contains market size and forecasts of Wind Power Coating in UK, including the following market information:
UK Wind Power Coating Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)
UK Wind Power Coating Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
UK Wind Power Coating Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)
Top Five Competitors in UK Wind Power Coating Market 2019 (%)
The global Wind Power Coating market was valued at 728.4 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 1013.7 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 8.6% during the forecast period. While the Wind Power Coating market size in UK was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.
MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Wind Power Coating manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.
This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Wind Power Coating production and consumption in UK
Total Market by Segment:
UK Wind Power Coating Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Wind Power Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)
Polymer Coating
Ceramic Coating
Metal Coating
UK Wind Power Coating Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)
UK Wind Power Coating Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)
Offshore Blades
Offshore Tower
Offshore Interior
Onshore Blades
Onshore Tower
Onshore Interior
Competitor Analysis
The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:
Total Wind Power Coating Market Competitors Revenues in UK, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)
Total Wind Power Coating Market Competitors Revenues Share in UK, by Players 2019 (%)
Total UK Wind Power Coating Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)
Total UK Wind Power Coating Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)
Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:
Hempel
PPG
AkzoNobel
BASF
Jotun
Mankiewicz
DowDuPont
Bergolin
Duromar
3M
Teknos Group