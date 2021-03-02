Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Drivers, Segmentations, Key Players, Analysis and Regional Trends With Competitive Landscape By Global Leaders 2023

Global Blood Plasma Derivatives Market Research Report Covers Historical Market Trends, Current Market Dynamics, Market Valuation by Segmentation as Well as Region, Country-level Analysis for Every Segment, Key Player’s Market Share Analysis, Competitive Landscape and Supply Chain Analysis.

Market Research Future (MRFR) predicts that the global blood plasma derivatives market will attain the valuation of USD 58.2 billion by 2023, after reaching USD 30.5 billion in 2016. The market can achieve a CAGR of 7.52% during the forecast period (2017-2023), says MRFR.

Esteemed Players

The esteemed players in the worldwide blood plasma derivatives market include CSL Limited (Australia), Baxter International Inc. (U.S), SK Plasma (Korea), Grifols (Germany), Fusion Healthcare (India), and others.

Players like Bain Capital (U.S), Biotest AG (Germany), Octapharma AG (Germany), are also operating in the market.

Get a FREE Sample with Complete TOC @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1325

Growth Boosters and Key Barriers

Blood plasma refers to blood’s liquid component that comprises the extracellular matrix. It plays a big part in maintaining electrolyte as well as osmotic balance, and also helps prevent infection and blood disorders within the body. It contains primarily water coupled with various other components including dissolved proteins, immunoglobulin, clotting factors, glucose, hormones, and electrolytes.

Plasma derivatives can be described as the concentrates of certain proteins that need pooling of plasma from a huge number of donors. It requires over hundred plasma donations to generate enough immunoglobulin to treat an immune deficient patient for at least a year. This factor presents numerous lucrative opportunities for technological advancements for elevating plasma-derived products’ production.

Boost in demand for blood plasma derivatives has been noted on account of the massive patient pool and the lack of alternative treatments. This is believed to add to the strength of the market to a large extent. To elaborate, there is no definite cure for hemophilia at present, wherein the patient requires a lifelong infusion of plasma-derived products. Other crucial factors that have a hand in the market growth include the surge in disease awareness as well as education, rising commitment to research, and organized network of donor centers. On a different note, the high cost of treatment could act as an obstacle in the market growth.

March 2019

GCAM, Inc. has added a set of new blood plasma collection centers in Texas (U.S.) to its existing infrastructure. With these additions, the company now owns 10 plasma donation centers across the country.

Intended Audience

Blood Plasma Derivatives Companies

Research and Development (R&D) Companies

Medical Research Laboratories

Diagnostic centers

Blood transfusion centers

Academic Medical Institutes and Universities

Market Segmentation

The worldwide Blood Plasma Derivatives Market has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and end-users.

The blood plasma derivatives market, depending on the type, covers albumin, anti-thrombin, intravenous immunoglobulin (IVIG), fresh frozen plasma (FFP) and others. Other types include Factor VII, Factor IX, and Alpha 1 proteinase inhibitor concentrate.

With respect to the application, the market caters to Hemophilia A, Hemophilia B, HIV, Hepatitis B, Hepatitis C, Thrombocytosis, and others. Other applications covered by the report are Von Willebrand disease.

End users, as per the report, are hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centers, blood transfusion centers, and others.

Regional Insight

The worldwide blood plasma derivatives market is split into the main regions of Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa as well as North America.

Experts predict that the North America blood plasma derivatives market will surge at a CAGR of 4.25% in the coming years. The regional market is expected to increase from the value of USD 20 billion in 2016 to USD 35.50 billion by 2023. The region is noted for early approval of plasma derivatives products and rising number of fractionation plants, which works in favor of the market. The mounting awareness level pertaining to the use of plasma derivatives for infectious diseases could be another critical factor boosting the market.

Europe is reckoned to be the second-most profitable market for blood plasma derivatives, expected to rise at a CAGR of 3.8% in the years ahead. Exhaustive research on safe blood transfusion within the healthcare centers and numerous research laboratories are the chief reasons for the lucrative market in the region. In addition to the expanding geriatric population in the region, the rise in awareness about blood & plasma donation is perceived to augur well with the market in the ensuing years.

With the fastest-growth in the global blood plasma derivatives market, Asia Pacific will benefit from the prevalence of life-threatening diseases and the high awareness levels in the region. India has been identified as the strongest contender with the quickest growth rate in the region.

The market in Middle East and Africa is presumed to demonstrate consistent growth. Southern and Eastern Africa note the highest number of HIV cases, which accounts for almost 19 million people. The number of HIV cases are expected to increase rapidly in other parts of Middle East and Africa as well. These factors are expected to elevate the demand for blood plasma derivatives in the region in the years to come.

Scope of Report

The report for Blood Plasma Derivatives market of Market Research Future comprises of extensive primary research along with the detailed analysis of qualitative as well as quantitative aspects by various industry experts, key opinion leaders to gain the deeper insight of the market and industry performance. The report gives the clear picture of current market scenario which includes historical and projected market size in terms of value and volume, technological advancement, macro economical and governing factors in the market. The report provides details information and strategies of the top key players in the industry. The report also gives a broad study of the different markets segments and regions

Study Objectives:

Main objective of this research is to provide information about types of derivative of plasma, its application and its end users

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast for the next six years of the various segments and sub-segments of the Blood Plasma Derivatives market.

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth.

To analyze the Blood Plasma Derivatives market based on various factors- price analysis, supply chain analysis, porters five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East and Africa.

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective.

To provide country level analysis of the market for segments by type of plasma derivatives, by application, by end users and its sub-segments.

To provide overview of key players and their strategic profiling in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market.

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the Global Blood Plasma Derivatives market.

RELATED REPORTS

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid19-impact-on-artificial-intelligence-drug-discovery-market-latest-innovations-drivers-dynamics-and-strategic-analysis-challenges-2021-01-05

Global Patient Blood Management Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/patient-blood-management-market-2020-size-overview-growth-and-demand-2021-01-05

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/4d-printing-in-healthcare-market-to-garner-usd-304-million-at-a-cagr-of-294-by-2025-2021-01-05

Global Pain Patch Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pain-patch-market-driven-by-growing-prevalence-of-neurological-disorders-market-size-historical-analysis-emerging-trends-future-scope-and-opportunity-to-2025-2021-01-05

Body Composition Analyzers Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/body-composition-analyzers-market-2020—2023-projected-to-grow-radiantly-by-top-players-revenue-and-growth-rate-2021-01-06

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anxiety-disorder-treatment-market-size-projection-future-outlook-business-overview-latest-trends-and-top-key-players-by-2025-2021-01-06

Orthopedic Braces Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/orthopedic-braces-market-to-undertake-strapping-growth-during-2025-2021-01-05

Mortuary Equipment Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mortuary-equipment-market-dynamics-industry-analysis-trend-and-demand-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Research Report – Global Global Forecast till 2024

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-pill-dispenser-market-size-2020-industry-share-at-a-cagr-of-73-covid-19-impact-analysis-swot-analysis-top-companies-growth-statistics-data-upcoming-trends-2021-01-05

Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Research – Global Forecast 2024

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-pharmacy-benefit-management-services-market-growth-competitive-landscape-future-trends-size-projection-key-insights-and-industry-dynamics-by-2024-2021-01-05

About Market Research Future:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Edibles.