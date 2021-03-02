Halitosis Treatment Market 2021 Share, Global Industry Growth, Trends, Top Key Players with Strategy Profiling, Business Insight, Demand, Opportunities, Regional Statistics

Overview:

The halitosis treatment market is getting enough tailwind from several quarters such as chronic & periodontal diseases, and advancement in healthcare technologies. It is a clinical condition that results in unpleasant odor from the mouth and significantly impacts the social life of the patient. Psychological pressure can also trigger this disease. It can be detected by using devices and test such as halimeter, gas chromatography, BANA test, and Beta-galactosidase test. The global halitosis treatment market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 22,153.4 billion by 2023 with a high CAGR of 18.58% during the forecast period (2017-2023), discloses Market Research Future (MRFR). The report further highlights factors such as the availability of a wide range of dental healthcare product, and technological support, along with government initiatives, as potential halitosis treatment market drivers.

However, the halitosis treatment market can face some irritants in the guise of a lack of awareness. People are often unaware of the bad odor they are having and if so, then how to get past it, which can curb the halitosis treatment market prospect in the coming years.

Segmentation:

The global Halitosis Treatment Market can be segmented by halitosis, indication, diagnostic test, and drug treatment.

Based on type of halitosis, the halitosis treatment market is segmented into pathological halitosis and others. Pathological halitosis can be sub-segmented into oral pathological halitosis and extra oral pathological halitosis. Other types include physiological halitosis.

Indication-wise, the halitosis treatment market includes respiratory, liver, kidney, gastrointestinal, systemic, and others. The respiratory segment can be sub-segmented into sinusitis, tuberculosis, emphysema, pharyngitis, pneumonia, and others. The liver segment includes liver failure, gallbladder diseases, and others. Kidney segment comprises Uremia. The gastrointestinal segment can be further segmented into esophageal reflux, stomach cancer, malabsorption, and pharyngitis. The systemic segment includes diabetes.

Based on the diagnostic test, the halitosis treatment market includes halimeter, gas chromatography, BANA test, β-galactosidase activity assay, and other tests.

Based on drug treatment, the halitosis treatment market includes antacids, antiseptic, ranitidine and other drugs. Other drugs available of the treatment of halitosis are cetylpyridinium chloride and cimetidine.

Regional Analysis:

Region-specific segmentation of the halitosis treatment covers namely the America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

The Americas accounted for a significant market share as the region is witnessing a hike in gum diseases and extensive use of oral care products such as toothpaste, mouthwashes, mouth sprays, etc.

Europe’s climb to the second spot can be attributed to the growing awareness regarding halitosis and products available for its treatment. The APAC region can expect rapid growth as factors such as rising cases of chronic diseases, coupled with population boom are impacting the intake of halitosis treatment. The MEA market can only expect moderate growth due to poor economic conditions, and lack of awareness about oral health.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of key players profiled in the halitosis treatment market report are Colgate-Palmolive Company (U.S), All USA Partners LLC (U.S), Dr. Harold Katz, LLC (U.S), Rowpar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (U.S), Abbott (U.S), Listerine (U.S), AstraZeneca (U.S), and others. Strategies play a significant role in their market hold. The insights they have also help the halitosis treatment market percolate more across regions.

