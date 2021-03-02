Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Prevalence of Periodontal Diseases | Size, Share, analysis, Growth, Global Industry Overview and Forecast to 2023

Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

The Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market is expected to reach US$ 12.3 billion by 2023, and the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of ~ 11.2 % during the forecast period 2017-2023.

Access Sample Copy @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/4171 .

Rotavirus vaccine is used to protect against rotavirus infections which cause severe diarrhoea among young children. Rotavirus vaccine is administered by mouth and requires two or three doses which are given starting around six weeks of age. The vaccine first became available in the United States in 2006. Rotavirus is a double-stranded RNA virus of the family Reoviridae and is transmitted by the faecal-oral route. It infects the cell lining of the small intestine and causes gastroenteritis. According to National Center for Biotechnology Information, rotavirus related diarrhoea is responsible for killing about 600,000 children in 2015, with more than 80% of all rotavirus-related deaths occurring in in south Asia and sub-Saharan Africa.

Rotavirus-related deaths represent approximately 5% of all deaths in children younger than 5 years of age worldwide. Almost every child in the world is infected with rotavirus at least once by the age of five. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that rotavirus vaccine be included in national routine vaccinations programs. The vaccines is responsible to prevent 15 to 34% of severe diarrhoea in the developing world and 37 to 96% of severe diarrhoea in the developed world. According to World Health Organization (WHO) in Mexico a decline of up to 50% in diarrhoeal deaths in children less than 5 years of age was attributed directly to the use of the vaccine.

Product development is the most attractive strategy for the human rotavirus vaccine industry. Latest vaccines have withstood historic safety profiles because intussusception was a complication of the first rotavirus vaccine, RotaShield. Cost effective production remains another challenge as human rotavirus vaccines are many times expensive per dose than the cheapest traditional treatment.

Global Human Rotavirus Vaccine Market Players

Some of key players profiled in the report are Bharat Biotech, Merck & Co., Inc., GlaxoSmithKline plc., Multinational pharmaceutical drug company and others.

Segments:

The global Human rotavirus vaccine market has been segmented on the basis of type and end users.

Based on type, the market has been segmented as Rotarix, RotaTeq, Rotavac, Rotavin-M1, Lanzhou lamb and others.

Based on the end users, the market has been segmented as hospitals & clinics, academic and research and others.

RELATED REPORTS

Global AI in Drug Discovery Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid19-impact-on-artificial-intelligence-drug-discovery-market-latest-innovations-drivers-dynamics-and-strategic-analysis-challenges-2021-01-05

Global Patient Blood Management Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/patient-blood-management-market-2020-size-overview-growth-and-demand-2021-01-05

Global 4D Printing in Healthcare Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/4d-printing-in-healthcare-market-to-garner-usd-304-million-at-a-cagr-of-294-by-2025-2021-01-05

Global Pain Patch Market Research Report—Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/pain-patch-market-driven-by-growing-prevalence-of-neurological-disorders-market-size-historical-analysis-emerging-trends-future-scope-and-opportunity-to-2025-2021-01-05

Body Composition Analyzers Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/body-composition-analyzers-market-2020—2023-projected-to-grow-radiantly-by-top-players-revenue-and-growth-rate-2021-01-06

Anxiety Disorder Treatment Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/anxiety-disorder-treatment-market-size-projection-future-outlook-business-overview-latest-trends-and-top-key-players-by-2025-2021-01-06

Orthopedic Braces Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2025

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/orthopedic-braces-market-to-undertake-strapping-growth-during-2025-2021-01-05

Mortuary Equipment Market Research Report – Global Forecast till 2024

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/mortuary-equipment-market-dynamics-industry-analysis-trend-and-demand-forecast-to-2023-2021-01-05

Automatic Pill Dispenser Market Research Report – Global Global Forecast till 2024

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/automatic-pill-dispenser-market-size-2020-industry-share-at-a-cagr-of-73-covid-19-impact-analysis-swot-analysis-top-companies-growth-statistics-data-upcoming-trends-2021-01-05

Pharmacy Benefit Management Services Market Research – Global Forecast 2024

http://www.marketwatch.com/story/covid-19-impact-on-pharmacy-benefit-management-services-market-growth-competitive-landscape-future-trends-size-projection-key-insights-and-industry-dynamics-by-2024-2021-01-05

About US:

Market Research Future (MRFR), enable customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services