Maritime Logistics and Services Market Size,Share,Trend,Analysis,Growth Forecast 2026

Global Maritime Logistics and Services Market.

Market Forecast

Global Maritime Logistics and Services Market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 7.8% from 2020 to 2026. The growing seaborne trade globally and an increase in free trade agreements between various countries are driving the growth of the market.

Market USP

The increasing need for safe and cost-effective shipping

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Bulk cargo segment expected to register higher growth: The bulk segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the review period. This can be attributed to the large use of bulk cargo for transportation of oil or its products such as gasoline, distillates such as diesel fuel and heating oil, jet fuel, petrochemical feedstocks, asphalt, and lubricating oils.

Port and cargo handling segment expected to register the higher growth rate: The port and cargo handling segment is expected to exhibit a higher CAGR during the review period. This includes loading, unloading, and packing or unpacking of cargo.

The supply chain management segment is expected to be the fastest-growing: The supply chain management segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2020 to 2026. Around 90% of the world trade is carried by sea. Therefore, being the vital link between sea and land, ports have to focus on effectiveness, efficiency, and cost reduction, which requires advanced supply chain management solutions.

Browse Full Report Details @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/maritime-logistics-services-market-8758

Key Players

P. Moller-Maersk A/S

Mediterranean Shipping Company SA

China Ocean Shipping Company Limited

CMA CGM SA

Hapag-Lloyd AG

Ocean Network Express Pte. Ltd

Evergreen Line

YangMing Marine Transport Corp.

Hyundai Merchant Marine

Pacific International Lines

Other Prominent Players

Wilhelmsen Holding ASA

NorSea Group AS

Tata Martrade International Logistics Limited

Algeposa Group

MTL Marine Trans Logistics Pvt Ltd

Toll Group

ClearMetal, Inc.

Shipamax Ltd

We4Sea BV

Maritime Logistics

For More Report @