Global C5ISR Market Size,Share,Trend,Analysis,Growth Forecast 2026

Overview

Global C5ISR Market is expected to reach USD 143,833.2 Million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.

C5ISR is a network of platforms, sensors, payloads, and other systems that inform and connect military personnel and first responders. Across air, land, sea, and space, a number of sensors, payloads, or systems, onboard manned and unmanned platforms, collect vast amounts of information. C5ISR systems process, analyze, combine, and distribute this information to effectively carry out missions and ensure security by increasing situational awareness.

Segmental Analysis

The Global C5ISR Market has also been segmented by Type, Place Of Performance, End-Use, and Application.

By type, the global C5ISR market has been segmented into land, naval, airborne, and space. The land segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment was valued at USD 51,782.2 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 60,812.7 million by 2025. However, the airborne segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR. The segment is expected to reach USD 40,445.9 million by 2025, exhibiting the highest CAGR of 4.14% during the forecast period. The airborne C5ISR technology makes use of unmanned aerial vehicles, aerostats, and helicopters. The sensors mounted on these platforms detect and continuously monitor, record, and analyze suspicious activity on the ground. The naval segment is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.52% during the forecast period.

Based on the place of performance, the global C5ISR market has been divided into OCONUS, CONUS, in-theatre, and back office. The in-theatre segment led the market with a value of USD 74,264.6 million in 2018 and is expected to reach USD 90,888.2 million by 2025. The in-theatre segment includes C5ISR systems that can be used on the battlefield or in combat. The back-office segment is expected to register a 3.69% CAGR during the forecast period.

In terms of application, the global C5ISR market has been categorized as a command, control, communication, computers, combat, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, and electronic warfare. The surveillance and reconnaissance segment dominated the market. The segment was valued at USD 30,326.4 million in 2018. However, the electronic warfare segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 5.12% during the forecast period. Electronic warfare is a military action that involves the use of electromagnetic energy to determine, exploit, reduce, or prevent the hostile use of the electromagnetic spectrum by the enemy.

On the basis of end-use, the global C5ISR market has been bifurcated into defense and commercial. The defense segment has been sub-segmented into homeland security and military. The commercial segment has been further divided into commercial spaces and critical infrastructure. The commercial segment is anticipated to expand at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing terrorist attacks in commercial areas across the globe has led to a need to enhance security and protect the civilian population. The governments of various countries are, therefore, investing in systems such as C5ISR as they help prevent intrusions at commercial facilities such as banks and offices.

Regional Analysis

By region, the Global C5ISR Market has been segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.

The market in North America was valued at USD 48,529.2 million in 2018. The presence of major market players, such as Northrop Grumman Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Lockheed Martin Corporation, is expected to drive the market growth in North America. The regional market is estimated to register a CAGR of 2.64% during the forecast period.

Europe is projected to be a major market for C5ISR during the review period. The regional market is expected to reach USD 37,094.6 million by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 2.91% during the forecast period. Asia-Pacific is projected to be a key region for the market during the review period. The market in the region is expected to reach USD 28,680.3 million by 2025, exhibit a CAGR of 4.98% during the forecast period.

Competitive Analysis

Prominent players in the Global C5ISR Market include BAE Systems (UK), General Dynamics Corporation (US), Lockheed Martin Corporation (US), Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd (Israel), Northrop Grumman Corporation (US), Honeywell International Inc (US), Raytheon Company (US), Thales Group (France), Saab AB (US), Leonardo SpA (Italy).

Other companies profiled in the report are Almaz-Antey (Turkey), Reutech Radar Systems (South Africa), Aselsan AŞ (Turkey), Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (the US), L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (the US), United Aircraft Corporation (Russia), Safran SA (France), Textron Inc. (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd (Japan), General Electric (US), Elbit Systems Ltd (Israel), Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (India), thyssenkrupp AG (Germany), CACI International Inc (US), Tactical Missiles Corporation JSC (Russia), Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (US), Boeing (US), and Sabre Systems, Inc. (US).

Key Developments

In November 2019, Thales Group opened its new cyber defense facility in Rennes, Brittany, France. The development of the new facility enabled the company to strengthen its product portfolio in the cyber defense market.

In February 2019, Saab AB signed a contract with the French Ministry of Defence’s Direction de la Maintenance Aéronautique (DMAé) to provide support for the French Army’s Giraffe AMB systems.

In July 2018, Leonardo SpA launched Spider, a communication intelligence system at the Farnborough Air Show. The launch of the product enabled the company to strengthen its presence in the C5ISR market.

