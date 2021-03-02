Aircraft Battery Market Size,Share,Trend,Analysis,Growth Forecast 2026

Global Aircraft Battery Market.

Market Forecast

Global Aircraft Battery Market is projected to be valued at USD 807.34 Million by 2025, registering a CAGR of 6.8% between 2019 and 2025. The increasing demand for new aircraft with advanced energy storage systems is primarily driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, the increasing use of UAVs in commercial and civil applications is driving the growth of the market.

Market USP

Increase in Electrification of Aircraft Requires Advanced Batteries

Growth Opportunities in the Market

The lead-acid battery segment is expected to record a higher growth in the market: The Lead-acid battery segment accounted for the largest market share and is expected to register a higher CAGR during the review period. Lead-acid batteries are often used as the main batteries in an aircraft. Moreover, these batteries have good energy storage and power provision properties.

Nickel-cadmium battery segment is expected to record the highest growth during the forecast period. These batteries are reliable and require relatively low maintenance, which is expected to drive growth.

The hybrid aircraft segment is expected to register the highest growth in the market: The hybrid segment is expected to record the highest CAGR during the review period. The increasing development of hybrid aircraft to reduce fuel emissions is expected to boost the demand for high capacity batteries.

More electric aircraft segment is expected to record higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing deployment of in-flight entertainment systems, aircraft lighting systems, and advanced cockpit systems.

The civil aviation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018: The civil aviation segment is also expected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period from 2019 to 2025. There has been a significant increase in the demand for new aircraft for civil aviation over the last few years. Moreover, the deployment of advanced in-flight entertainment systems and aircraft interior lighting system in the new aircraft is expected to increase the requirement for advanced batteries.

The UAV segment is expected to record higher CAGR during the forecast period. This is due to the increasing military expenditures on the procurement of advanced UAVs for military tactical missions globally.

Key Players

Cella Energy (US)

Concorde Battery Corporation (US)

Eaglepicher (US)

Enersys (US)

GS Yuasa (Japan)

Kokam (South Korea)

Marvel Aero International (US)

Mid-Continent Instruments and Avionics (US)

Saft Groupe SA (France)

Teledyne Battery Products (US)

