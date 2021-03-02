Impact Fashion Luxury Cashmere Clothing in China Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020-2026

An electric bicycle, also known as an e-bike or booster bike, is a bicycle with an integrated electric motor which can be used for propulsion.

And a folding electric bicycle is a bicycle designed to fold into a compact form, facilitating transport and storage. When folded, the bikes can be more easily carried into buildings and houses or on public transportation (facilitating mixed-mode commuting and bicycle commuting), and more easily stored in compact living quarters or aboard a car, boat or plane.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Folding Electric Bicycle in China, including the following market information:

China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

China Folding Electric Bicycle Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (K Units)

Top Five Competitors in China Folding Electric Bicycle Market 2019 (%)

The global Folding Electric Bicycle market was valued at 138.7 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 183 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. While the Folding Electric Bicycle market size in China was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Folding Electric Bicycle manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Folding Electric Bicycle production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

China Folding Electric Bicycle Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

Commuter Folding Bike

Portable Fold-up Bike

Full size Wheel Folding Bike

China Folding Electric Bicycle Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (K Units)

China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Age < 18

Age 18-50

Age > 50

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (K Units)

Total China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Brompton

SUNRA

XDS

BODO

Slane

U-WINFLY

Benelli Biciclette

E-Joe

Birdie Electric

A-Bike Electric

VOLT

Solex

Prodeco Tech

Woosh

Table of content

1 Introduction to Research & Analysis Reports

1.1 Folding Electric Bicycle Market Definition

1.2 Market Segments

1.2.1 Segment by Type

1.2.2 Segment by Application

1.3 China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Overview

1.4 Features & Benefits of This Report

1.5 Methodology & Sources of Information

1.5.1 Research Methodology

1.5.2 Research Process

1.5.3 Base Year

1.5.4 Report Assumptions & Caveats

2 COVID-19 Impact: China Folding Electric Bicycle Overall Market Size

2.1 China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Size: 2020 VS 2026

2.2 China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue, Prospects & Forecasts: 2015-2026

2.3 China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales (Consumption): 2015-2026

3 Company Landscape

3.1 Top Folding Electric Bicycle Players in China (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.2 Top China Folding Electric Bicycle Companies Ranked by Revenue

3.3 China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.4 China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales by Companies (including Foreign and Local Companies)

3.5 China Folding Electric Bicycle Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.6 Top 3 and Top 5 Folding Electric Bicycle Companies in China, by Revenue in 2019

3.7 China Manufacturers Folding Electric Bicycle Product Type

3.8 Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Electric Bicycle Players in China

3.8.1 List of China Tier 1 Folding Electric Bicycle Companies

3.8.2 List of China Tier 2 and Tier 3 Folding Electric Bicycle Companies

4 Sights by Product

4.1 Overview

4.1.1 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Size Markets, 2020 & 2026

4.1.2 Commuter Folding Bike

4.1.3 Portable Fold-up Bike

4.1.4 Full size Wheel Folding Bike

4.2 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue & Forecasts

4.2.1 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue, 2015-2020

4.2.2 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue, 2021-2026

4.2.3 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

4.3 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales & Forecasts

4.3.1 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales, 2015-2020

4.3.2 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales, 2021-2026

4.3.3 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

4.4 By Type – China Folding Electric Bicycle Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

5 Sights by Application

5.1 Overview

5.1.1 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Market Size, 2020 & 2026

5.1.2 Age < 18

5.1.3 Age 18-50

5.1.4 Age > 50

5.2 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue & Forecasts

5.2.1 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue, 2015-2020

5.2.2 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue, 2021-2026

5.2.3 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Revenue Market Share, 2015-2026

5.3 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales & Forecasts

5.3.1 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales, 2015-2020

5.3.2 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales, 2021-2026

5.3.3 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Sales Market Share, 2015-2026

5.4 By Application – China Folding Electric Bicycle Price (Manufacturers Selling Prices), 2015-2026

6 Manufacturers & Brands Profiles

6.1 Brompton

6.1.1 Brompton Corporate Summary

6.1.2 Brompton Business Overview

6.1.3 Brompton Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.1.4 Brompton Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.1.5 Brompton Key News

6.2 SUNRA

6.2.1 SUNRA Corporate Summary

6.2.2 SUNRA Business Overview

6.2.3 SUNRA Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.2.4 SUNRA Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.2.5 SUNRA Key News

6.3 XDS

6.3.1 XDS Corporate Summary

6.3.2 XDS Business Overview

6.3.3 XDS Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.3.4 XDS Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.3.5 XDS Key News

6.4 BODO

6.4.1 BODO Corporate Summary

6.4.2 BODO Business Overview

6.4.3 BODO Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 BODO Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.4.5 BODO Key News

6.5 Slane

6.5.1 Slane Corporate Summary

6.5.2 Slane Business Overview

6.5.3 Slane Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.5.4 Slane Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.5.5 Slane Key News

6.6 U-WINFLY

6.6.1 U-WINFLY Corporate Summary

6.6.2 U-WINFLY Business Overview

6.6.3 U-WINFLY Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.6.4 U-WINFLY Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.6.5 U-WINFLY Key News

6.7 Benelli Biciclette

6.6.1 Benelli Biciclette Corporate Summary

6.6.2 Benelli Biciclette Business Overview

6.6.3 Benelli Biciclette Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.4.4 Benelli Biciclette Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.7.5 Benelli Biciclette Key News

6.8 E-Joe

6.8.1 E-Joe Corporate Summary

6.8.2 E-Joe Business Overview

6.8.3 E-Joe Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.8.4 E-Joe Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.8.5 E-Joe Key News

6.9 Birdie Electric

6.9.1 Birdie Electric Corporate Summary

6.9.2 Birdie Electric Business Overview

6.9.3 Birdie Electric Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.9.4 Birdie Electric Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.9.5 Birdie Electric Key News

6.10 A-Bike Electric

6.10.1 A-Bike Electric Corporate Summary

6.10.2 A-Bike Electric Business Overview

6.10.3 A-Bike Electric Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.10.4 A-Bike Electric Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.10.5 A-Bike Electric Key News

6.11 VOLT

6.11.1 VOLT Corporate Summary

6.11.2 VOLT Folding Electric Bicycle Business Overview

6.11.3 VOLT Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.11.4 VOLT Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.11.5 VOLT Key News

6.12 Solex

6.12.1 Solex Corporate Summary

6.12.2 Solex Folding Electric Bicycle Business Overview

6.12.3 Solex Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.12.4 Solex Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.12.5 Solex Key News

6.13 Prodeco Tech

6.13.1 Prodeco Tech Corporate Summary

6.13.2 Prodeco Tech Folding Electric Bicycle Business Overview

6.13.3 Prodeco Tech Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.13.4 Prodeco Tech Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.13.5 Prodeco Tech Key News

6.14 Woosh

6.14.1 Woosh Corporate Summary

6.14.2 Woosh Folding Electric Bicycle Business Overview

6.14.3 Woosh Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.14.4 Woosh Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.14.5 Woosh Key News

6.15 ENZO eBike

6.15.1 ENZO eBike Corporate Summary

6.15.2 ENZO eBike Folding Electric Bicycle Business Overview

6.15.3 ENZO eBike Folding Electric Bicycle Major Product Offerings

6.15.4 ENZO eBike Sales and Revenue in China (2015-2020)

6.15.5 ENZO eBike Key News

7 Folding Electric Bicycle Production Capacity, Export and Import Analysis

7.1 Folding Electric Bicycle Production Capacity and Value in China, Situation Analysis and Prediction, 2015-2026

7.1.1 China Folding Electric Bicycle Production Capacity, 2015-2026

7.1.2 China Folding Electric Bicycle Production 2015-2026

7.1.3 China Folding Electric Bicycle Production Value 2015-2026

7.2 Key Local Folding Electric Bicycle Manufacturers in China

7.2.1 China Key Local Folding Electric Bicycle Manufacturers Production Capacity

7.2.2 China Key Local Folding Electric Bicycle Manufacturers Production

7.2.3 China Key Local Folding Electric Bicycle Manufacturers Production Value

7.2.4 The Proportion of Folding Electric Bicycle Production Sold in China and Sold Other Than China by Manufacturers

7.3 Folding Electric Bicycle Export and Import in China

7.3.1 China Folding Electric Bicycle Export Market

7.3.2 China Folding Electric Bicycle Source of Imports

8 COVID-19 Impact: Key Market Trends, Opportunity, Drivers and Restraints

8.1 PESTLE Analysis for China Folding Electric Bicycle Market

8.2 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.3 Market Drivers

8.4 Market Restraints

9 COVID-19 Impact on Folding Electric Bicycle Supply Chain Analysis

9.1 Supply Chain Analysis

9.2 Upstream Market Analysis

9.3 Downstream and Clients Market Analysis

9.4 Marketing Channels Analysis

9.4.1 Marketing Channels

9.4.2 Folding Electric Bicycle Distributors and Sales Agents in China

10 Conclusion

11 Appendix

11.1 Note

11.2 Examples of Clients

11.3 Disclaimer

