Cloud Gaming Market: Technological Advancements, Current And Future Scenario Of The Global Market

The worldwide cloud gaming market is on track to create higher sales of the services with the advent of 5G technology. This technology has marked a new beginning in the connectivity landscape and brought a considerable fundamental shift in the gaming industry. MRFR finds that countries around the world are investing heavily in 5G technology to gain broader microeconomic advantages. Countries such as the U.S., China, South Korea, and Japan have made significant strides toward bolstering the 5G infrastructure. The 5G technology is a next-generation wireless technology that can facilitate faster data transmission speeds. As the cloud gaming platform requires high transmission speeds of 10 Mbps, the employment of the 5G infrastructure serves as a critical enabling factor, thus, allowing companies to launch advanced platforms of gaming globally. These factors have strongly affected the growth mechanism of the cloud gaming market, resulting in high growth in recent years.

The 5G technology has also effectively dealt with various latency issues, offering users a seamless gaming experience as well as promoting the usage of cloud gaming platforms. Early reports show that some cloud gaming platforms have dropped since launch. This may be linked to the technical aspects of cloud gaming. In the case of point, Stadia struggled with a steady flow of technical scale since its launch, while GeForce Now had licensing issues with publishers. But, after a while, cloud gaming’s worldwide success was noticed with the availability and adoption of 5G networks. The deployment of 5G became the reason behind the cloud gaming market’s growth and reflected high revenue scenarios all over the world.

In the current time, new stakeholders are consistently entering the cloud gaming market as well as recognized players want to emerge as leaders in the post-COVID era, are taking the impact analysis seriously. This scenario is also motivating the market to witness new growth aspects during the forecast period, especially global lockdown.

The Asia Pacific cloud gaming market is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 46% and more from 2019 to 2025 owing to the rising number of 5G infrastructure development initiatives in the region. In the case of point, the significant south Korea-based telecom providers, LG Uplus, Korea Telecom, and S.K. Telecom, launched 5G mobile networks nationwide in April 2019. The expanding adoption of Smartphones & gaming consoles and frequently swelling online population have created numerous opportunities to stimulate the size of the market. In fact, the cost-effective nature of cloud gaming platforms is encouraging its usage across various new customer classes.

