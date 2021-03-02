Managed Mobility Services Market – Corporate Financial Plan, Business Competitors, Manufacturers, Supply and Revenue

Market Dynamics

The key benefit of managed mobility services is that the responsibility of business operations is shifted and thus helps to save time. Rising adoption of BYOD policies by a variety of organizations is the primary driver of the market.

Market Segmentation

The global market for managed mobility services has been segmented into type and end-user.

By type, the global managed mobility services market has been segmented into mobile device management, application management, security management, support, and maintenance. Mobile device management led the market for managed mobility services, reaching USD 1,719.1 million in 2017, and application management is projected to expand by 32.56% at the fastest CAGR.

Mobile device management is referred to as security software used by the company’s IT department to monitor, manage, and secure employee devices from theft and other malicious attacks. Mobile devices are used by employees across various mobile service providers and across multiple operating systems used in the company. The mobile device management segment is projected to have the largest market share. Due to an increase in the number of BYODs adopted by companies to achieve a competitive advantage. Mobile device management is expected to expand due to the high use of mobile devices to access business content. It is also predicted that the security function will increase growth opportunities with a high CAGR during the assessment period.

Application management relates to the process or practice of maintaining, managing the operation, upgrading the application to the latest version, and during its life cycle. Application lifecycle management, application portfolio management, and application performance management are the main functions of application management. The factors propelling the growth of the application management function include the growing adoption of ready-made solutions and an increasing number of organizations that adopt ready-made solutions to maintain application management services.

By the end-user, the global managed mobility services market has been segmented into healthcare, hospitality, retail, entertainment, transportation, and consumer utility services, financial services, media & entertainment, travel & hospitality, and others. The IT & telecommunications industry dominated the global market for managed mobility services, hitting USD 1,094.4 million in 2017. Health care is also rising at CAGR of 34.46%.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis of the global managed mobility services market is being studied for the region such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

North America is expected to have the largest market share, while the Asia Pacific is projected to rise at the fastest pace during the forecast period. The significant growth in the market for managed mobility services in North America is due to technological advances and the growing usage of the Internet, mobiles, and tablets in the region.

