Marketing Automation Software Market: Global Analysis with Focus on Development Strategy, Opportunity Assessment, Key Findings, Regional Analysis, Key Players Profiles and Future Prospects

Market Analysis

The global marketing automation software market will touch USD 10,418.6 million at a 12.7% CAGR between 2019- 2025, states the recent Market Research Future (MRFR) analysis. Marketing automation software, simply put, is a solution that helps marketers to manage repetitive marketing tasks with ease, such as handling mobile marketing, social media posts, and emails. This also enables enterprises to identify multichannel behavior and customers’ data transaction.

Various factors are propelling the global market automation software market share. According to the recent MRFR report, such market driving force include growing adoption of social media platforms for advertising, growing implementation of marketing tools from different industry verticals for marketing campaigns through websites, online advertising, and web search, increasing use of mobile marketing and email-based marketing tools, preference for a personalized shopping experience, and heavy investments on digital marketing.

On the contrary, the current COVID-19 pandemic, the availability of free marketing and open-source automation, and privacy and security concerns may limit the global marketing automation software market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

By region, the global marketing automation software market covers the growth opportunities and recent trends across Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South America. Of these, North America will dominate the market over the forecast period. It is predicted to touch USD 1681.8 million at a 12.03% CAGR. Growing adoption in different industry verticals such as healthcare, government, retail and e-commerce, and media and entertainment, the concentration of key players, adoption of digital marketing platforms, need for personalized campaign management, growing awareness, and huge development in cloud computing is adding to the global marketing automation software market growth in the region.

In Europe, the global marketing automation software market is predicted to have the second-largest share over the forecast period. Rising adoption in Greece, Belgium, Austria, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, Italy, Spain, France, Germany, and the UK is adding to the global marine diesel engine market growth in the region.

