Global Camphene Market Insights, Overview, Analysis and Forecast 2025  

Camphene Market in Malaysia – Manufacturing and Consumption, Outlook and Forecast 2020-2026

Camphene is a type of organic compounds, and belongs to bicyclic monoterpene. It is nearly insoluble in water, but very soluble in common organic solvents. It volatilizes readily at room temperature.

This report contains market size and forecasts of Camphene in China, including the following market information:

Malaysia Camphene Market Revenue, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, ($ millions)

Malaysia Camphene Market Consumption, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Malaysia Camphene Production Capacity, 2015-2020, 2021-2026, (MT)

Top Five Competitors in Malaysia Camphene Market 2019 (%)

The global Camphene market was valued at 33 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 38 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 3.6% during the forecast period. While the Camphene market size in Malaysia was US$ XX million in 2019, and it is expected to reach US$ XX million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of XX% during 2020-2026.

MARKET MONITOR GLOBAL, INC (MMG) has surveyed the Camphene manufacturers, suppliers, distributors and industry experts on the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on businesses, with top challenges including ingredients and raw material delays, component and packaging shortages, reduced/cancelled orders from clients and consumers, and closures of production lines in some impacted areas.

This report also analyses and evaluates the COVID-19 impact on Camphene production and consumption in China

Total Market by Segment:

Malaysia Camphene Market, By Type, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Camphene Market Segment Percentages, By Type, 2019 (%)

General Type

Other

Malaysia Camphene Market, By Application, 2015-2020, 2021-2026 ($ millions) & (MT)

Malaysia Camphene Market Segment Percentages, By Application, 2019 (%)

Flavor & Fragrance

Synthetic Material

Pesticide

Other

Competitor Analysis

The report also provides analysis of leading market participants including:

Total Camphene Market Competitors Revenues in China, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), ($ millions)

Total Camphene Market Competitors Revenues Share in China, by Players 2019 (%)

Total Malaysia Camphene Market Competitors Sales, by Players 2015-2020 (Estimated), (MT)

Total Malaysia Camphene Market Competitors Sales Market Share by Players 2019 ($ millions)

Further, the report presents profiles of competitors in the market, including the following:

Saptagir Camphor (IN) Profile

Camphor & Allied Products (IN)

Dujodwala Resins & Terpenes (IN)

Kanchi Karpooram (IN)

Orgsintez OJSC (RU)

AlEn Industries (MX)

Himachal Terepene Products Private (IN)

Fujian Green Pine (CN)

Suzhou Youhe Science and Technology (CN)

