Ink Solvent Market- Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Demand, Key Player profile and Regional Outlook by 2023

Market Research Future Published a Half-Cooked Research Report on Ink Solvent Market Research Report- Forecast to 2023

Market Definition:

Ink solvent finds strong commercial, household and industrial printing application. Some of the popular variants of ink solvent are ethyl acetate, n-propyl acetate, methylated spirits and isopropanol. Market Research Future (MRFR) projects that the global Ink solvent market will witness a healthy growth over the next couple of years.

Market Overview and Growth Factors:

High efficiency, cost-effectiveness, high evaporation rate and impressive non-coating properties make ink solvent a sought-after industrial material. Ink solvent has quickly replaced other conventional alternatives. Ink solvent cater to requirements such as corrosion resistance and low surface tension.

In the coming years, demand for eco-friendly and bio-based variants is expected to grow significantly. Rising concern over co2 emission and toxic growth is prompting industries to shift towards options that are environmentally viable. Bio-based variants support recyclability, high boiling point and low miscibility. More and more companies are shifting focus towards eco-friendly solvents. These variants are quickly gaining traction in end-use industries like construction and paints and coatings.

Competition Analysis:

Arkema S.A. (France),

Celanese Corporation (U.S.),

Eastman Chemical Company (U.S.),

INEOS (U.K.),

Royal Dutch Shell plc (the Netherlands),

Ashland (U.S.),

The Dow Chemical Company (U.S.),

BASF SE (Germany),

OMNOVA Solutions Inc (U.S.)

Evonik Industries AG (Germany)

Global Ink Solvent Market: Segmental Analysis

MRFR’s report includes a detailed segmental analysis of the market based on chemistry type, process, product type and application.

Based on chemisty type, the Ink Solvent Market Trends has been segmented into hydrocarbons, acetates and alcohols. On the basis of process, the market has been segmented into gravure and flexographic. The flexographic segment accounts for the largest market share in terms of revenue. This is mainly owing to inexpensiveness, reusability, and widespread availabity of flexographic.

On the basis of product type, the market has been segmented into green, bio-based and conventional. On the basis of application, the market has been segmented into publication, corrugates, packaging and others. The packaging segment represent the largest market share. High demand for ink solvent in magazines, periodicals, flexible films, directories, catalogs, etc. is driving the growth of the market. During the forecast period, the segment is expected to register an impressive growth owing to the tremendous expansion of the flexible packaging industry.

Regional Analysis:

The market has been covered across regions such as North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), Europe, the Middle East & Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Of these, the market looks brightest in APAC. The growing demand for Ink solvent in corrugated, packaging, publication, among others is supporting the market growth in APAC. The growth of the packaging sector owing to increased demand for packaged food, and other commercially produced items in APAC countries is creation attractive market opportunities. Moreover, increased R&D activities in end-use verticals has reflected favourably on the uptake of the product. In APAC, countries such as India, Japan and China are likely to emerge as major contributors to the market in terms of revenue.

The market is also flourishing in North America. Presence of established end-use verticals in countries such as the U.S. and Canada remains a favourable proposition for market players operating in the region. In addition, increased efforts to bolster the end-use sectors in the region is likely to create lucrative market opportunities in the coming years. In North America, the spotlight is expected to remain is countries such as the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Europe is at one of the lower echelons of the global ink solvent market in terms of revenue. However, region remains an important market for ink solvent. In recent years, the EU has taken several steps towards curbing carbon emission. Regulations that mandate the use of bio-based solvents in end-use industries has opened new avenues for eco-friendly variants.

