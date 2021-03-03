Global Aviation Software Market Size,Share,Trend,Analysis, Industry at a CAGR of 3.1%-2028

Global Aviation Software Market.

Market Forecast

Global Aviation Software Market is projected to register a CAGR of 3.1% during the forecast period from 2020 to 2028.

Technological advancements in aviation software, rising air passenger traffic, and increasing demand for digital aviation maintenance software are driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, rising demand from emerging economies such as India and China is also expected to drive the growth of the market. The increasing collaborations between prominent companies are also expected to drive market growth. For example, in 2018, HCL Technologies signed a reseller agreement with SAP SE. Under the terms of this agreement, SAP SE will resell HCL Technologies’ MRO solutions under the brand SAP Enterprise Asset Management.

However, issues such as the limited budget for the adoption of the integrated MRO software suite and stringent aviation regulations might hamper the growth of the market. Moreover, the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic might also impact market growth. However, with the adoption of aviation software, airlines can improve business performance through the real-time insights gained from the software.

Market USP

Increasing investments in connected aircraft are expected to drive the growth of the market.

Growth Opportunities in the Market

Airport Segment to Register the Higher Growth Rate : By application, the airport segment is expected to register the higher CAGR during the forecast period, 2020 to 2028. The rise in air passenger traffic and freight transit at airports globally is expected to drive the growth of the segment.

Management Software Segment Expected to Register the Highest CAGR: The management software segment is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing demand for management software by airlines and airports to smoothen operations and offer enhanced traveling experience to passengers is expected to drive the growth of the segment. Furthermore, increasing product launches by prominent technology companies to strengthen their market positions is also expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Key Players

SITA (Switzerland)

Epicor Software Corporation (US)

CAMP Systems, Inc. (US)

SYSPRO (South Africa)

HCL Technologies (India)

IBM Corporation (US)

Oracle Corporation (US)

Ramco Systems (India)

Rusada (Switzerland)

Honeywell International, Inc. (US)

GE Aviation (US)

Other Prominent Players

SAP SE (Germany)

Swiss Aviation Software Ltd. (Switzerland)

Traxxall Technologies (Canada)

Wipro Limited (India)

NAVBLUE (Canada)

Renishaw plc. (UK)

Woodstar Software Ltd. (UK)

TRANSOFT SOLUTIONS (Canada)

Cargoflash Infotech (India)

Brock Solutions (Canada)

J2 Aircraft Dynamics (UK)

INDRA (Spain)

Damarel Systems International (UK)

ICTS Europe Systems (UK)

IDS INGEGNERIA DEI SISTEMI (Italy)

DASSAULT SYSTEMES (France)

