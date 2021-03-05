Global Baked Goods Market Research Report 2021

The Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis has increased the frequency of sit-down breakfasts in the home as high schools and universities closed and the government recommended that consumers work from home when possible. Bread benefited from home seclusion as a popular component of Swedish breakfasts. As modes of socialisation moved towards the home, rather than cafés, the pandemic has also boosted sales of cakes and pastries. Fika (translates as “coffee and cake break”, but implies a concept, state or…

Product coverage: Bread, Cakes, Dessert Mixes, Frozen Baked Goods, Pastries.

LIST OF CONTENTS AND TABLES

KEY DATA FINDINGS

2020 IMPACT

Coronavirus (COVID-19) increases frequency of sit-down breakfasts to boost sales of baked goods

COVID-19 increases the convenience appeal of packaged baked goods although unpackaged and other breakfast alternatives limit packaged sales

Pågen responds to healthy eating and added-value demands to retain leading position

RECOVERY AND OPPORTUNITIES

Strong health trend favours “fresher and healthier” unpackaged baked goods, while residual home-baking trend boosts dessert mixes

More and more consumers seek convenience, high-quality baked goods and convivial shopping in small artisan bakeries

