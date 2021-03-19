Global IT Services Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the IT Services analysis, which studies the IT Services industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global "IT Services Market 2021-2026" Research Report categorizes the global IT Services by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of IT Services will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global IT Services market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 976130 million in 2020. Over the next five years the IT Services market will register a 4.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 1153090 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the IT Services, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the IT Services market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by IT Services companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global IT Services Includes:

IBM

Accenture

AWS

Fujitsu

NTT Data

DXC Technology

TCS

Cognizant

Capgemini

Atos

NEC

Infosys

Hitachi

HCL Tech

CGI

Wipro

SAIC

CTSI

BT Group

Chinasoft

Taiji

China Unicom

Teamsun Tech

DCITS

Capita

Xerox

DHC Software

Neusoft

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Hardware Support Services

Software and BPO Services

Cloud Services

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Enterprise

Financial

Government

Healthcare & Medical

Others

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

