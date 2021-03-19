Global Radiopharmaceutical Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Radiopharmaceutical analysis, which studies the Radiopharmaceutical industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Radiopharmaceutical Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Radiopharmaceutical by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Radiopharmaceutical.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Radiopharmaceutical will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Radiopharmaceutical market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 6188.4 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Radiopharmaceutical market will register a 8.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 8710.2 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Radiopharmaceutical, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Radiopharmaceutical market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Radiopharmaceutical companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Radiopharmaceutical Includes:

Bracco Imaging

Bayer

Mallinckrodt

Nordion

Triad Isotopes

Lantheus

IBA Group

GE Healthcare

China Isotope & Radiation

Jubilant Pharma

Eli Lilly

Advanced Accelerator Applications

SIEMENS

Dongcheng

Navidea

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Actinium-225

Lutetium-177

Radium-223

Holmium-166

Other

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Oncology

Cardiology

Other

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

