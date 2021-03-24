Global Exchange-Traded Fund Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Exchange-Traded Fund analysis, which studies the Exchange-Traded Fund industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Exchange-Traded Fund will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Exchange-Traded Fund market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ xx million in 2020. Over the next five years the Exchange-Traded Fund market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Exchange-Traded Fund, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Exchange-Traded Fund market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Exchange-Traded Fund companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Exchange-Traded Fund Includes:

Tianhong Fund

E Fund

China Universal Fund

Southern Fund

GF Fund

China Asset Management

Bosera Fund

Harvest Fund

Wells Fargo Fund

ICBC Credit Suisse Fund

Yinhua Fund

Penghua Fund

China Merchants Fund

CCB Fund

China Industrial Securities Global Fund

Vanguard

Fidelity

Capital Research & Management

BlackRock Fund

Pacific

Franklin

T Rowe Price

Principal

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Equity ETFs

Fixed-Income ETFs

Commodity ETFs

Real Estate ETFs

Currency ETFs

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Personal Finance

Corporate Pension Fund

Insurance Fund

University Endowment Fund

Corporate Investment

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

