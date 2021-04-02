Global NAND Flash Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the NAND Flash analysis, which studies the NAND Flash industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “NAND Flash Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global NAND Flash by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global NAND Flash.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of NAND Flash will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global NAND Flash market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 18080 million in 2020. Over the next five years the NAND Flash market will register a 22.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 41140 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the NAND Flash, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the NAND Flash market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by NAND Flash companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global NAND Flash Includes:

Samsung Electronics

Toshiba/SanDisk

SK Hynix Semiconductor

Micron Technology

Intel Corporation

Market Segment by Type, covers:

MLC NAND

TLC NAND

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

SSD (Solid State Disk)

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

