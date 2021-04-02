Global Area Rugs Market Expected to Witness a Sustainable Growth over 2026

LP INFORMATION recently released a research report on the Area Rugs analysis, which studies the Area Rugs industry coverage, current market competitive status, and market outlook and forecast by 2026.

Global “Area Rugs Market 2021-2026” Research Report categorizes the global Area Rugs by key players, product type, applications and regions,etc. The report also covers the latest industry data, key players analysis, market share, growth rate, opportunities and trends, investment strategy for your reference in analyzing the global Area Rugs.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Area Rugs will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Area Rugs market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 12220 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Area Rugs market will register a 3.2% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 13870 million by 2026.

This study specially analyses the impact of Covid-19 outbreak on the Area Rugs, covering the supply chain analysis, impact assessment to the Area Rugs market size growth rate in several scenarios, and the measures to be undertaken by Area Rugs companies in response to the COVID-19 epidemic.

Top Manufactures in Global Area Rugs Includes:

Balta Industries

Milliken & Company

Mohawk Industries

Nourison Industries

OW (Oriental Weavers)

Shaw Industries

The Dixie Group

Market Segment by Type, covers:

Wool Area Rug

Silk Area Rug

Cotton Area Rug

Sisal, Jute & Sea Grass Area Rug

Animal Skins Area Rug

Synthetics Area Rug

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into:

Residential Use

Commercial Use

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

